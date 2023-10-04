15 minutes and these five Pilates exercises to target your inner thighs and core

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to lower body workouts most of our attention is often placed on the quads, calves, hamstrings and glutes, with the inside of our thighs often being an afterthought. If you’re guilty as charged, then this 15 minute workout is perfect for helping to strengthen your adductor muscles, you don’t need any equipment either, just an exercise mat or yoga mat.

Our inner thigh muscles are an integral part of our leg and have a vital role when it comes to movement. According to the Cleveland Clinic: “They help you stay balanced, keep the legs and hips in alignment and allow rotation through the hips and legs.” Five muscles make up your adductors (starting at your pelvis and extending to the femur) and if these are weak you increase the likelihood of having tight hip flexors, being able to move well laterally, as well as not being as stable in your pelvic floor muscles.

For this workout you've got five different bodyweight Pilate-style exercises to get through. Most of these are performed in a glute bridge position, which also activates your core muscles, so you'll be killing two birds with one stone. For each exercise complete 10 to 12 reps. Once you've finished an exercise take a 30 second break before moving onto the next one. Repeat the workout three times. Here's your exercises:

Glute bridge with heels together

Butterfly glute bridge

Glute bridge pulses with heels together

Supine knee tuck with heels together

Supine knee table top open and closing the legs

Want to work the remaining muscles in your lower body? Give this four-move Pilates workout a go, it only takes 10 minutes and is great for your back, hips and glutes. If it's an entire body workout that you're after, we do have the full-body, bodyweight workout that takes 25 minutes, that doesn't require any home gym equipment either.