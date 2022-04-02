10 minutes, a pair of dumbbells and a full-body workout to get fit and build muscle

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You don’t have to spend hours at a gym to reap the health benefits of exercise. Fitness experts agree that just 10 minutes of exercise a day can improve oxygen intake, reduce blood pressure, blood sugar, and lower cholesterol levels . It can also help lift our mood, get quality sleep and generally improve the quality of our lives.

Getting over the mental barrier of needing a full hour of working out is a good starting point. When we have that mindset and can’t find the time to do a workout, we risk doing nothing and reaching for the remote control instead. But almost anyone can find an extra 10 minutes in their day to exercise.

And you don’t need fancy expensive equipment either. A simple pair of inexpensive dumbbells (or adjustable dumbbells) can help activate several different muscles, improve flexibility, stimulate muscle growth and promote stability and coordination for muscles and joints, to name a few.

Bullyjuice’s 10-Minute Dumbbell Full Body Workout: Exercises

US Airforce Airman Darryl Williams Jr, more commonly known as BullyJuice on YouTube, has several videos that anyone can do– just choose the right weight for you! His workout motivation alone will spur you on. This 10-minute full-body is excellent when you want a snappy workout that gets you the results.

Below you'll find the exercises you need to get familiar with. The list might seem long but remember, this is a 10-minute workout, and you'll only be performing each exercise for 30 seconds. You'll be performing the exercises with no breaks; you just have to power through this one.

This workout is perfect for losing belly fat and burning calories, given the fast pace.

Overhead dumbbell presses with squats - 30 seconds

Alternate arm bicep curls with squat - 30 seconds

Straight leg deadlift - 30 seconds

Alternate arm under grip front raise - 30 seconds

Single dumbbell two-hand grip front raise - 30 seconds

Dumbbell hold walking on tiptoes - 30 seconds

Dumbbell hold side steps - 30 seconds

Rest (30 seconds)

Double shoulder shrugs with single squat - 30 seconds

Single-arm row (right) - 30 seconds

Single-arm row (left) - 30 seconds

Overhead single triceps drop (right) 30 seconds

Overhead single triceps drop (left) 30 seconds

Kneeling rotator cuff shoulder overhead press – 30 seconds

Overhead dumbbell back squats - 30 seconds

Single dumbbell front hold squats – 30 seconds

Rest (30 seconds)

Lying down single dumbbell hip thrusts (20 seconds)

Lying down double dumbbells hip thrusts (10 seconds)

Single dumbbell sit up with overhead press (30 seconds)

Dumbbell chest press and fly (30 seconds)

Once you've finished this workout, check out all the other dumbbell workout content we have on T3, like the best full-body dumbbell workout that's only five moves or this easy full-body workout – single-dumbbell exercises only. You can also build a more muscular back in 5 minutes with this dumbbell home workout or grow big arms using lightweight dumbbells only with this 10-minute bicep and forearm workout.

If you have two dumbbells, you'll love this 5-move glutes, quads and calves leg day workout. Finally, here is the best home workout for fat loss, and yes, it only uses dumbbells only! Haven't got any dumbbells yet? Shop the best dumbbell deals today using the widgets below.