This carbon and titanium watch from Timex sounds like remarkably good value

Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti
The watch has a titanium case and strap, with carbon reinforcing
The new Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti features a titanium case and bracelet, as well an an automatic movement and exhibition case back.

Available now, it's priced at an entirely reasonable £1,450.

Timex has taken a bold leap upmarket with its latest watch – an automatic piece with a case made from forged carbon and solid titanium.

Such materials are normally reserved for ultra-exclusive watches with price tags to match. But not so, the Giorgio Galli S2Ti. This new watch from Timex carries a price of £1,450, which we think sounds like great value given the materials used.

And it’s not just a showcase of components sourced from the far end of the periodic table. The S2Ti is also a stylish looking piece, with a minimalist design and a relatively compact case diameter of 38 mm.

Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti

The case features a sandwich of forged carbon fibre

The case is made from titanium, while also being reinforced by a forged carbon fibre mid-case that gives the watch its satin black edges and extra strength. Titanium is also used for the satin-finish dial, which features a stainless steel ring around its circumference housing a discrete set of notched hour markers.

Timex has used solid titanium for the bracelet too, which features the company’s I-Size system for adjusting the size without the need for any tools. The bracelet is secured with a custom deployant clasp, also made from lightweight titanium.

Inside, the Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti is powered by a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic mechanical movement with 26 jewels and 41 hours of power reserve. The movement and its black ion-plated rotor are visible through a sapphire case back, while the dial is protected by a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. Water resistance is 50 metres.

Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti

A successor to the equally stylish Timex S2 from 2023, I think the new S2Ti represents great value for money at just under £1,500, especially given the exotic materials on offer.

Priced at £1,450, the non-limited watch is available from 28th January.

