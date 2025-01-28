This carbon and titanium watch from Timex sounds like remarkably good value

QUICK SUMMARY
The new Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti features a titanium case and bracelet, as well an an automatic movement and exhibition case back.
Available now, it's priced at an entirely reasonable £1,450.
Timex has taken a bold leap upmarket with its latest watch – an automatic piece with a case made from forged carbon and solid titanium.
Such materials are normally reserved for ultra-exclusive watches with price tags to match. But not so, the Giorgio Galli S2Ti. This new watch from Timex carries a price of £1,450, which we think sounds like great value given the materials used.
And it’s not just a showcase of components sourced from the far end of the periodic table. The S2Ti is also a stylish looking piece, with a minimalist design and a relatively compact case diameter of 38 mm.
The case is made from titanium, while also being reinforced by a forged carbon fibre mid-case that gives the watch its satin black edges and extra strength. Titanium is also used for the satin-finish dial, which features a stainless steel ring around its circumference housing a discrete set of notched hour markers.
Timex has used solid titanium for the bracelet too, which features the company’s I-Size system for adjusting the size without the need for any tools. The bracelet is secured with a custom deployant clasp, also made from lightweight titanium.
Inside, the Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti is powered by a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic mechanical movement with 26 jewels and 41 hours of power reserve. The movement and its black ion-plated rotor are visible through a sapphire case back, while the dial is protected by a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. Water resistance is 50 metres.
A successor to the equally stylish Timex S2 from 2023, I think the new S2Ti represents great value for money at just under £1,500, especially given the exotic materials on offer.
Priced at £1,450, the non-limited watch is available from 28th January.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
