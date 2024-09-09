TAG Heuer Carrera shifts up a gear with new Extreme Sport collection

TAG Heuer has added six new watches to its iconic Carrera collection, and they are a technical watch lover’s dream.
Called the Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport, the new family includes four chronograph timepieces and two powered by an exotic tourbillon movement. Priced from £7,150, the new watches are described by TAG Heuer as a reimagining of the 2016 series of the same Carrera Extreme Sport name.
TAG's Carrera collection will be well-known to many readers. Named after the Carrera Panamericana road race in Mexico, the watch is largely responsible for TAG's close ties with motorsport that continue today. The Extreme Sport collection steps things up a gear, with an overtly mechanical and highly technical design intended to appeal to lovers of motorsport and race cars.
TAG Heuer says how the new 2024 collection “aims to further deepen the connection” with its racing DNA by “revisting and refining the concept to intensify its toes to the world of racing.”
All six watches feature a skeleton dial plated in rhodium and an external tachymetre on the bezel for calculating the average speed of a vehicle travelling a known distance – such as a race car covering one mile, or a lap of a circuit. The chronograph models have three subdials, while the tourbillon watches replace the central subdial (and date window) with an opportunity to showcase their gravity-defying movement.
Colourways for the chronograph models include red, blue, black and black with rose gold. The tourbillon model is available in rose gold with black (£28,600) and a stealthy combination of black, silver and grey (£22,800). All six have a 44mm titanium case, a sapphire crystal, and are presented on a rubber strap.
The chronograph uses TAG's own Calibre TH20-00 mechanical movement with 80 hours of power reserve, and the tourbillon is powered by the company’s TH20-09 movement with 65 hours of power reserve. All six watches are water resistant to 100 metres.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
