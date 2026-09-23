Limited-edition Bamford G-SHOCK just dropped below £200 in a rare 30% price cut

G-SHOCK collaborations can get expensive quickly, especially when another watch brand gets involved, but one of Casio's more desirable recent team-ups has just received a hefty discount.

The G-SHOCK x Bamford GM-5600BWD-1 has been reduced by 30%, bringing the distinctive metal-covered digital watch comfortably below the £200 mark.

It's the third collaboration between G-SHOCK and British watch company Bamford London, founded by George Bamford and best known for putting its own distinctive spin on familiar watches.

Save 30% Casio G-SHOCK GM-5600BWD-1: was £279 now £195.30 at casio.com A rare chance to grab G-SHOCK’s third Bamford collaboration for under £200. The GM-5600BWD-1 combines a black ion-plated metal bezel with Bamford’s signature aqua-blue details, plus 200m water resistance, shock protection and five-year battery life.

For this version, the companies started with the GM-5600, essentially the classic square G-SHOCK formula dressed up with a stainless-steel bezel.

The predominantly black finish is punctuated by Bamford's signature aqua blue, which appears around the display, across the bezel lettering and on the strap.

Bamford branding sits prominently above the LCD, while oversized blue lettering runs along the band. It's a simple colour combination, but it works particularly well against the black ion-plated metal bezel.

The GM-5600BWD-1 is shock-resistant and offers 200 metres of water resistance, while the resin and stainless-steel construction weighs 73g. Its case measures 49.6 x 43.2 x 12.9mm, so it's substantially less imposing than many of G-SHOCK's larger models.

You also get a 1/100-second stopwatch, 24-hour countdown timer, alarm and hourly signal, a full automatic calendar, and an LED Super Illuminator backlight.

There's no smartwatch functionality or solar charging here, but the replaceable CR2016 battery is rated for around five years, so maintenance should be minimal.

Collectors also get a Bamford-branded caseback and special presentation packaging, helping distinguish this from a regular GM-5600.