Hamilton brings clever Flex bracelet to iconic Ventura S watch

We can’t help falling in love with this new watch from Hamilton. You could say we’re all shook up; that it’s putting us in the mood to strap on our blue suede shoes, and it’ll always be on our mind.

Sorry... it’s hard to avoid the obvious Elvis Presley puns when Hamilton announces a new model of its iconic Ventura S Quartz watch. The latest addition to the collection is extra special, since its use of the company’s Flex bracelet ties it even more closely to the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Elvis famously owned and wore a Hamilton Ventura Flex, a compact stainless steel watch with an unusual shield-shaped case, at the height of his fame. Today, Hamilton says that very watch was the inspiration for its latest version of the Ventura S Quartz.

What sets the new timepiece apart is its bracelet, which although made from steel is flexible, ensuring the perfect fit. Hamilton explains: “Due to its small size, the flexible bracelet is an intricate feat of engineering. It took numerous trials to perfect the flexibility of the links, ensuring both durability and comfort.”

The watch features Hamilton’s ‘easy click’ system, which makes it quick and easy to swap out the bracelet for a leather alternative.

Mixing vintage charm with modern engineering, the watch is powered by a battery quartz mechanism, and it has the same triangular case that featured on Elvis’ wrist back in the mid-1950s, when the Ventura launched as the world’s first electric watch.

The unusual stainless steel case measures a fairly compact 24 x 36.5 mm and is 7.8 mm thick, with a lug width of 13 mm. This particular model of Ventura has a back dial, protected by a mineral glass crystal and with nickeled hour, minute and second hands. Its quartz movement has three jewels and the case is water resistant to 50 metres, so it’s safe to swim in but shouldn’t be taken diving.

Priced at £865, the new Hamilton Ventura S Quartz with Flex bracelet is available now. Given the design of the bracelet, customers are asked to pick their exact size at the time of purchase, with options ranging in 5 mm increments from 15 to 23.5 cm. Careful not to order the wrong size though, as you’ll have to return to sender.