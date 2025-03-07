Hamilton brings clever Flex bracelet to iconic Ventura S watch
The Hamilton Ventura S is now as flexible as its most famous owner
We can’t help falling in love with this new watch from Hamilton. You could say we’re all shook up; that it’s putting us in the mood to strap on our blue suede shoes, and it’ll always be on our mind.
Sorry... it’s hard to avoid the obvious Elvis Presley puns when Hamilton announces a new model of its iconic Ventura S Quartz watch. The latest addition to the collection is extra special, since its use of the company’s Flex bracelet ties it even more closely to the king of rock ‘n’ roll.
Elvis famously owned and wore a Hamilton Ventura Flex, a compact stainless steel watch with an unusual shield-shaped case, at the height of his fame. Today, Hamilton says that very watch was the inspiration for its latest version of the Ventura S Quartz.
What sets the new timepiece apart is its bracelet, which although made from steel is flexible, ensuring the perfect fit. Hamilton explains: “Due to its small size, the flexible bracelet is an intricate feat of engineering. It took numerous trials to perfect the flexibility of the links, ensuring both durability and comfort.”
The watch features Hamilton’s ‘easy click’ system, which makes it quick and easy to swap out the bracelet for a leather alternative.
Mixing vintage charm with modern engineering, the watch is powered by a battery quartz mechanism, and it has the same triangular case that featured on Elvis’ wrist back in the mid-1950s, when the Ventura launched as the world’s first electric watch.
The unusual stainless steel case measures a fairly compact 24 x 36.5 mm and is 7.8 mm thick, with a lug width of 13 mm. This particular model of Ventura has a back dial, protected by a mineral glass crystal and with nickeled hour, minute and second hands. Its quartz movement has three jewels and the case is water resistant to 50 metres, so it’s safe to swim in but shouldn’t be taken diving.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Priced at £865, the new Hamilton Ventura S Quartz with Flex bracelet is available now. Given the design of the bracelet, customers are asked to pick their exact size at the time of purchase, with options ranging in 5 mm increments from 15 to 23.5 cm. Careful not to order the wrong size though, as you’ll have to return to sender.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm – the Goldilocks watch
The latest addition to the Christopher Ward The Twelve collection is just right
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Tissot watches utilise innovative solar technology
This watch could easily stay charged forever
By Sam Cross Published
-
New King Seiko watches offer seventies chic and three days of power
The King Seiko VANAC is a stunning, retro-inspired watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Breitling Navitimer offers a perpetual calendar movement for less
This watch boldly goes – and keeps going and going and going...
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean – real divers wear pink
Ryan Gosling called – Ken wants his dive watch back
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian – a dial to get lost in
Christopher Ward has kicked off 2025 with a bang
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Leica ZM12 offers retro-chic in a more pleasant case size
My favourite quirky watch now comes with much nicer dimensions
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Rolex Explorer – basic, boring, brilliant
The platonic ideal of a sports watch; it’s near-perfect
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published