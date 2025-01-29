Atari's Asteroids watch is a dream for retro fashionistas – just don't expect to tell the time

Quick Summary To celebrate its 45th anniversary, Atari has launched a limited edition watch based on the Asteroids game. It's a quirky piece, complete with lots of icons from the original 8-bit game.

I'll confess to you, dear reader, I'm not all that much of a gamer. But even I've heard of Atari's Asteroids, such is the cultural impact it had.

Unveiled 45 years ago, the game broke records. It knocked the iconic Space Invaders from the top spot in the USA, and turned Atari's production line into a one trick pony.

Now, the brand has created a limited edition watch to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the game. Crafted in partnership with a company called Nubeo watches, this takes the iconic shapes from the game and transports them onto the dial.

You'll find revolving icons from the game on the dial, printed onto discs which spin as the movement turns. It's not dissimilar to the makeup of many Mr Jones Watches pieces, and those work very nicely indeed.

Speaking of the movement, that's an unnamed Japanese automatic. It is listed as a three-hand movement, though the hands themselves are left your best guesswork.

I'd wager that the two red spaceships represent the hour and minute markers, with a the shooting spaceship in the centre representing the seconds. That is just guesswork, though. There's also a mention of a custom rotor, though that doesn't make an appearance in any of the imagery on the site.

That sits within a fairly gargantuan 50mm stainless steel case, with an equally sizable 50mm lug-to-lug measurement. A screw-down crown at the 4 o'clock position ensures a respectable 200m of water resistance, and you'll have a choice of five colours for the silicone strap.

Priced at just $499 (approx. £400 / AU$800) this is almost certainly primed for dewy-eyed collectors ready to relive their youth. With fewer than 700 pieces set to be created, it could well end up as something quirky and different for Atari fans – even if you'll need some pretty chunky wrists to pull off the huge case size.