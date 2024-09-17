New sub-£50 fragrance suddenly becomes a mainstay in my collection of luxury and designer bottles

Quick Summary Superdry has just unveiled a new fragrance. Dubbed Real 01, this is an eco-friendly, vegan formula – and it smells great!

If there's one thing I can never leave the house without, it's a good spritz from one of the best men's fragrances on the market. I've been known to leave without all manner of things – phones, wallets, keys and more have all been left behind before, but I'll never be found without a good splash of scent on.

Recently, I was able to get my hands on a new fragrance from Superdry. The Real 01 fragrance collection offers both a masculine and feminine option for different preferences.

Here, I've been testing the more masculine variant. That's a vegan formula, derived from 97% natural ingredients, too. Proof, then, that this is real by nature, not just by name.

Superdry Real 01: £45 at The Fragrance Shop

Enjoy the new Superdry Real 01 fragrance from The Fragrance Shop. At just £45, this versatile fragrance is a perfect addition to your bag.

Dubbed a 'woody-aromatic' fragrance, Real 01 is really pleasant on the nose. Top notes like bergamot and lemon essence give a pleasant, citrussy essence early on. Sage sits at the heart of this one, along with a salty accord.

All of that sits atop base notes of cedarwood, vetiver and patchouli. That's a strong and classically masculine base, and acts as a solid foundation – even once the top notes have melted away.

It's a particularly versatile fragrance, too. That beautifully crafted combination of scents means you can enjoy a fresh top note early on in the day, while those longer lasting heart and base notes will linger on into the evening with a more luxurious edge.

All in all, I've really enjoyed using this scent. While I certainly wouldn't claim to have the most expansive fragrance collection in the world, I do enjoy a diverse array of bottles from both luxury independents and household name designers.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I recently tried Jusbox Beat Cafe and was thoroughly impressed with the depth of the scent. While I won't tell you this is quite as rich, it's a really good companion fragrance – slightly lighter overall, but with a similar base profile.

What's really staggering, though, is the price tag. At less than £50 for a 100ml bottle, this is one of the best bargains in the current fragrance game. If you're looking for something low cost and high quality, look no further.