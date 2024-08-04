Doctor reveals the hair mistakes you're making on holiday – and how to avoid them

Despite experiencing a heatwave across the UK earlier this week, it doesn't mean we've seen the last of the rain. We're still on track for one of the wettest summers in 100 years, meaning more and more of us are still planning our escape to the sun.

However, experts are concerned jet setters are neglecting their haircare routines whilst away, ultimately causing long-term damage and breakage. With this in mind, I spoke to Dr Balwi, leading hair surgeon at Elithair, who shared his opinion on why this is the case.

Keep reading to find the common mistakes people make abroad when it comes to hair and scalp health, as well as tips for optimal protection.

1. Jumping into the pool

Stepping or easing yourself into the pool is a lot better for your hair than jumping in and fully submerging yourself. Your hair acts as a sponge, and once wet, will become heavy and pull on your hair strands. This causes breakage and potentially even hair loss, depending on your overall hair strength.

Your hair is in its weakest state when wet, so if you're planning a swim, keep your hair out of the water in a loose bun to keep it safe.

2. Submerging in salt water

Saltwater is damaging to hair due to its stripping capabilities, removing moisture and essential oils from the hair shaft. It's also bad for your scalp as it can cause dryness and irritation.

Holidaymakers can protect their hair from saltwater damage by rinsing it straight after a swim, following up with a leave-in conditioner. This can also be applied before your swim to act as a barrier against the salt water being absorbed into your hair.

The Mediterranean and the Atlantic are the two saltiest seas, so if you’re holidaying in the likes of the Balearics, Montenegro and destinations in the Cyclades it’s worth taking extra care.

3. Using normal suncream on your head

Unlike suncream for your body, scalp-specific suncream has a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It's designed to penetrate the scalp without leaving a heavy residue, which can lead to build-up and additional scalp irritation.

It's not recommended to use normal suncream for your scalp as it could also cause adverse effects, such as the clogging of pores, dandruff or acne.

4. Sporting a slicked-back bun

Traction alopecia or bun alopecia is caused by excessive tension on the hair, a condition very common amongst people who opt for tight styles. Excessive pulling on the hair fibre damages and weakens the strand's keratin, resulting in the hair potentially breaking at different lengths.

Fo this reason, holidaymakers are advised to take a claw clip and loosely tuck the hair up instead.

5. Letting your hair and scalp air dry

Your hair is most vulnerable to damage when it is wet, so leaving it to air dry can cause trauma to both the outside and inner layer of the hair shaft. As many will be washing their hair daily on holiday, strands have the potential to become weak, dry and less elastic.

Diffusing your hair using one of the best hairdryers is the best way to dry your hair whilst keeping it in its healthiest condition.

Interested in more advice? Check out these 5 ways to protect your hair in the heat, according to beauty experts.