3 signs you need to replace your garden tools, according to an expert

As the '50 days of rain' is finally showing signs of stopping, homeowners are eager to get outside and start working on their July gardening jobs. However, experts are warning that after being stored away for a long time, neglected tools could make easy jobs a lot harder.

With this in mind, Nick Ee, product and training manager at BLACK+DECKER, has revealed the most comm signs that show you need to replace your garden tools.

He comments: “Lawnmower blades, string trimmer lines, and pressure washer nozzles are often overlooked but can make all the difference when it comes to ensuring optimum tool performance. Neglecting these crucial components can significantly impact your garden's maintenance and make jobs a lot harder than they need to be.”

1. Blunt lawnmower blades

Using one of the best lawn mowers to prepare your lawn has been tricky with the recent wet weather, meaning many gardens are in desperate need of some TLC. One way to make this task easier is to ensure your lawnmower blades are still on top condition is key.

Nick comments: “A sharp lawnmower blade is key to a healthy, well-manicured lawn and having dull blades can tear grass leading to ragged edges that can often make your lawn more susceptible to disease and pests. I would recommend replacing blades every season or after 25 hours of use. Tell-tale signs that indicate your lawnmower blades need to be replaced include dullness, nicks or uneven cutting.”

2. Frayed trimmer line

Edging the lawn is one of the final steps that make a garden look neat and uniform. This means ensuring the string trimmer line is fresh will ensure clean, precise trimming around edges, trees and flower beds.

Nick says: “You can replace the line when needed but as a general rule of thumb I would advise replacing every few uses as over time the line can shorten in length or become frayed which makes creating clean lines tricky. Keep spare trimmer line on hand for quick and easy replacements if they break.”

3. Worn pressure washer nozzle

One garden tool many people overlook is a pressure washer, and in particular, its nozzle. This can wear out over time, reducing performance and efficiency.

Nick adds: “Several factors contribute to the wear of pressure washer nozzles. Constant high-pressure water flow can erode the nozzle material, especially if it’s made from softer metals or plastics. Additionally, many pressure washers are used with detergents or other cleaning chemicals, which can be corrosive or abrasive, further accelerating nozzle wear. I recommend replacing nozzles every six months to a year, depending on usage.”

