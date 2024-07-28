5 ways to protect your hair in the heat, according to beauty experts

Now that the sun is well and truly out, it’s the perfect time to ensure you’re thoroughly looking after your hair this summer. We all know why it's important to look after our skin when the sun's out, but warm temperatures and humid conditions can also make your hair more susceptible to damage. This means it's crucial to be mindful of your hair care over the next few months.

To prevent any lasting damage this summer, I spoke to the experts at Fresha who have shared their guide on how to protect your hair during the warm months ahead. Keep reading to find out their top five tips, and what you can do to keep your locks looking luscious.

1. Don’t skip the conditioner

Hydration is essential to prevent your hair from becoming dry and damaged. As the temperatures rise, the warm weather can strip away the hair’s natural moisture, so it’s crucial to ensure you’re not skipping out the conditioner in your hair-care routine.

Deep conditioning treatments can prevent the hair from looking dried out and will defend against any breakage, keeping your hair sufficiently hydrated this summer.

2. Avoid daily hair washes

Whilst it’s incredibly tempting to wash your hair after a long day in the sun, experts recommend that you resist this urge over the next few months. Washing your hair daily over the summer can strip it of natural oils, making it extra dry.

As a result, your hair will become more susceptible to damage and breakage, such as split ends. As the sun is already drying out your hair enough this summer, experts advise you to wash your hair every other day during the warmer months ahead.

3. Ditch the straighteners

As much as we all love the best hair straighteners, it’s heavily advised to ditch the heated styling tools and embrace your natural hair type.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hair straighteners and curling irons can apply extra stress to hair during summer, resulting in split ends and dry-looking hair. After being out in the sun all day, heated appliances exemplify sun damage, so opting for natural styling techniques over the warmer months ahead is a lot better.

4. Use sun-protecting products

It’s not just your skin that needs protecting this summer; intense UV rays can also significantly damage your hair and scalp. To prevent this, it's essential to use scalp suncream when working on your tan over the next few months. Wearing a hat in the warm weather will also effectively protect your hair and scalp from any nasty sun damage.

After-sun shampoo products are also essential to pack with you on holiday this summer. The products contain UV filters, which aid rehydration after sun exposure, making them a necessary part of your summer hair-care routine.

5. Invest in a silk or satin pillowcase

As the humidity rises, it’s natural for your hair to start feeling slightly frizzy. However, to keep the frizz under control, experts recommend using a silk pillowcase at night. Silk or satin absorbs less moisture than other materials, preventing your hair from becoming dehydrated. The product is also hugely beneficial for your skin, making it a worthwhile investment for the summer.

Check out what happened when I slept on a satin pillowcase for a week and the difference it made to my hair.