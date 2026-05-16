For the Star Wars fan that has everything, this 492ft mega-yacht is a sea-faring Destroyer

Quick Summary A 492-foot mega-yacht has been shown off in a style that makes it looks like an Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars. This is currently just a design concept, created by ThirtyC, but could well be made a reality that really sails.

One of the most iconic shots in movie making history is the opening scene of Star Wars: A New Hope when Darth Vader's Imperial Star Destroyer appears on screen blocking out light with its vastness. And now that mighty vessel could make it to the seven seas.

A new concept has been shown off which depicts a 492-foot mega-yacht in the style of an Imperial Star Destroyer. That wedge shape and sharp angular lines are immediately recognisable as the Star Wars ship.

Due to its size this is technically a giga-yacht and the fact it's only in design format makes it even less accessible. Yet it's designers say this is worked out to a point that there is no reason it could not be made a reality. Apart from the enormous cost, of course.

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(Image credit: ThirtyC)

What is the Star Destroyer yacht?

The yacht is like any other yacht in its basic abilities to sail the seas, yet it has been overhauled for that striking look that screams Empire.

Big sections have been replaced with glass materials to give that reflected science fiction feel. Also that should mean from the inside you'll get a far better view of the world outside to enjoy too.

The internal layout isn't being shared too publicly right now – as you might expect from a sith-friendly vessel. But it is designed to home a very large number of guests. Yup, even an entire platoon of storm troopers should be comfy aboard this mighty yacht.

Much like Vadar's similar vessel, the captain's quarters are located on the bridge deck to give that central height for the most commanding view of any rebel scum attempting an escape.

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There is also a concealed hanger that houses jet skis – unfortunately not designed to look like Tie-Fighters.

Is the Star Destroyer Yacht real?

Well, the Star Destroyer Yacht is real in that is has been designed for us to see. But in a sense of real being something you can take out onto the ocean, then no it's not real - yet.

This isn't the first science fiction yacht from ThirtyC so let's hope for more in the future and – possibly – a real world super villain who can afford to make this a reality.