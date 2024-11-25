Currys Black Friday sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends

Black Friday is right on the cusp of arriving, with the day itself falling on 29 November 2024 this year. That means we're in the final stretch, counting down the days, and almost every major retailer has set its main deals live already.

That includes Currys, which is a reliable place to find some of the best UK Black Friday deals each and every year. It has a wide range of tempting discounts across a bunch of categories.

That includes great deals on the best laptops, the best TVs, and the best tablets on the market right now, as well as a bunch of other options. If you want to see everything that's discounted, you can head straight for the dedicated Currys Black Friday sale page to see all of the discounts in one place, but check out our list first: we're spending hours with a fine-toothed comb to pick out the very best Black Friday deals for you.

Currys Black Friday deal highlights

Currys Black Friday TV deals

LG OLED C4 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,199 at Currys There's never been a better time to discover just how good LG's OLED TV panels are, because you can now save a whopping £700 on the 55-inch version of the popular C4 model in the Currys Black Friday sale.

Currys Black Friday gaming deals

Currys Black Friday laptop deals

Currys Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.9-inch: was £329 now £289 at Currys There might be more powerful models out there (and there are), but we're convinced this is the best iPad for many people, thanks to its value and extremely respectable specs. That all-screen design is still a charmer, too.