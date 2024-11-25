Live
Currys Black Friday sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends
Currys' Black Friday sale is now live – our team of experts has selected the very best deals from the sale
Black Friday is right on the cusp of arriving, with the day itself falling on 29 November 2024 this year. That means we're in the final stretch, counting down the days, and almost every major retailer has set its main deals live already.
That includes Currys, which is a reliable place to find some of the best UK Black Friday deals each and every year. It has a wide range of tempting discounts across a bunch of categories.
That includes great deals on the best laptops, the best TVs, and the best tablets on the market right now, as well as a bunch of other options. If you want to see everything that's discounted, you can head straight for the dedicated Currys Black Friday sale page to see all of the discounts in one place, but check out our list first: we're spending hours with a fine-toothed comb to pick out the very best Black Friday deals for you.
Currys Black Friday deal highlights
- Samsung OLED TVs from just £999 at Currys
- Save over £100 on Oral B products at Currys
- Pure Electric scooters up to £110 off
Currys Black Friday TV deals
There's never been a better time to discover just how good LG's OLED TV panels are, because you can now save a whopping £700 on the 55-inch version of the popular C4 model in the Currys Black Friday sale.
Currys Black Friday gaming deals
Currys is in on the action with a deal on the slimmer PlayStation 5. You also get a 4K Blu-ray disc drive as standard on this model.
Currys Black Friday laptop deals
Discounts on Apple MacBooks don't come around very often, but there's more than £300 off this premium 14-inch Pro model launched in 2023 – the perfect combination of power and style, ready for anything.
Currys Black Friday tablet deals
There might be more powerful models out there (and there are), but we're convinced this is the best iPad for many people, thanks to its value and extremely respectable specs. That all-screen design is still a charmer, too.
The Pixel Tablet from Google gets a lot right, and it's currently available for £100 less than its usual price at Currys. The 11-inch slate works seamlessly with all the Google apps and your other Android devices.
LIVE: Latest Updates
MacBook Air deals are here
Apple's laptops are the most popular in the world for a reason, and I'd be willing to say that they've become even more impressive in the last few years. Redesigns for the MacBook Air and Pro have both been huge successes, and Apple's own chips are jaw-droppingly powerful for most regular tasks.
The MacBook Air is more than enough laptop for the vast majority of people, but it's rarely discounted. This year, though, Black Friday is obliging with some great prices for slightly (but only very slightly) older hardware.
For example, you can currently grab an M2 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for just £749, saving £247 and getting a laptop that will happily last you for years. If you want an M3 for a bit more future-proofing, meanwhile, you can head over to Argos where an M3 MacBook Air is only £849 – its lowest-ever price!
This is a brilliant price for a really capable laptop that should last you for ages. It's ultra-portable, has a great display, and has all the brilliant Apple software you could want. This is a laptop I'll be recommending to plenty of people this week.
Upgrade your life with a top vacuum cleaner
There are some types of device that seem to always get top deals around Black Friday, and vacuum cleaners are definitely one of them. This year, Shark has obliged with a terrific price cut on one of its best vacuums.
I've been using a Shark cordless vacuum for years now and can confirm that it's a pleasure to clean with, so this Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner seems a no-brainer to me. You get over £170 off its normal price, which is massive, and it's perfect for pet owners since it comes with a good range of specific pet hair attachments.
This is a brilliant bundle of cleaning tools that should have you equipped for any situation, and you won't often get over £170 off in one fell swoop, either. Don't miss out!
Get on board with air fryers for less
Air fryers have taken over the world in the last decade – or, at least, they've taken over a whole heap of kitchen counter space. If you want to join the masses and get yourself an incredibly handy air fryer with space for multiple dishes at once, Currys has a cracking deal on one of the best.
Ninja is one of the biggest and best names in the market, and its superb Double Stack XL is a brilliant investment. Crucially, it arranges its two baskets vertically, making it way less bulky on your counter compared to almost any of the competition. Getting over £50 off it can't be sniffed at.
This is one of the best air fryers on the market, and it's packed with features to help make cooking simpler and healthier. You'll soon be using it way more than you might assume, take it from us!
A top-class gaming laptop
If you're on the lookout for a new gaming rig, and fancy a laptop as the most convenient option, you're in luck with this MSI Sword 17 HX 17-inch Gaming Laptop Bundle. As you might be able to guess, it's not just a great laptop, but also a handy backpack and a free mouse into the bargain.
The laptop itself is super impressive, though, huge enough to ensure that you'll never be squinting at your screen, but still portable (although way chunkier than a MacBook or similar). Its specs are great, too – the machine's powered by an Intel Core i7 chip, and boasts a discrete Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU to run your games, along with a 1TB SSD for super storage.
This is a great laptop for a great price – that RTX 4060 means that it's well-equipped to cope with even the most recent and cutting-edge games. It's so much more convenient than a huge desktop rig, too.
This will be where we drop in the best deals as they appear; Currys should have a whole heap of excellent savings to offer up, and many of these will be blink-and-you'll-miss-it, so be sure to check back throughout the week to see what we've added!