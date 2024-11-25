Argos Black Friday sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends

You know what time it is! That's right: the best Black Friday deals are now live, as Black Friday fever takes over the whole month of November, with major brands and retailers in on the action with their own sales.

That includes Argos, one of the biggest retailers in the UK. So it's time for T3's team of tech experts to get flicking through that virtual catalogue – saving you the time in searching out the best tech deals by doing the hard work for you.

Our expert team has decades of combined experience in the tech game, so we know good products when we see them – indeed, we review hundreds each year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a choice top selection from Argos' Black Friday sales.

We'll be adding additional goodies via the live blog below, to keep you fully up to date in the latest and greatest comings and goings in Argos' sale.

Argos Black Friday deal highlights

Argos Black Friday gaming deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was £479.99 now £399.99 at Argos Sony's official sale is live, with Argos also in on the action – netting a great discount on the latest 'standard' PS5 model. The PS5 Pro costs a lot more, making this the natural choice for most potential buyers.

Xbox Series S: was £249.99 now £199.99 at Argos Save on the Xbox Series S Digital Console in the Argos sale. You can also find bundle deals on the Xbox Series S where you can save money on games and accessories when bought together.

Argos Black Friday Lego deals

Lego Millennium Falcon: was £149 now £99 at Argos The collector's edition (above) might be too pricey, so here's the smaller version – and with a 25% price drop compared to buying from Lego directly, this is a great deal for this box of bricks.

Argos Black Friday TV deals

LG OLED B4 48-inch: was £899.99 now £799 at Argos There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B4, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package.

Hisense E6N 65-inch: was £499 now £429 at Argos There's now a significant £70 price drop to be had on the great value 65-inch Hisense E6N, which delivers a superior viewing experience thanks to a quad-core 4K processor and some top-tier panel materials.

Argos Black Friday headphones deals

Marshall Major IV Fold wireless headphones: was £129.99 now £64.99 at Argos The Marshall Major IV Fold wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.

Argos Black Friday home tech deals

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Argos T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring for years, having even hard-wired the product in to avert any battery-changing needs, and finds it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job). This half-price deal is a no-brainer, for sure.

Argos Black Friday laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M3 2024: was £1,099 now £849 at Argos The latest version of Apple's super-popular 13-inch laptop delivers silent and powerful use – as there's no fan to distract. The M3 processor offers brilliant battery life, too, which makes this laptop a superb workhorse – whether for work, play or both. It's far cheaper than direct from Apple right now, too.

Argos Black Friday phone deals