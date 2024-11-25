Argos Black Friday sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends

Live
You know what time it is! That's right: the best Black Friday deals are now live, as Black Friday fever takes over the whole month of November, with major brands and retailers in on the action with their own sales.
That includes Argos, one of the biggest retailers in the UK. So it's time for T3's team of tech experts to get flicking through that virtual catalogue – saving you the time in searching out the best tech deals by doing the hard work for you.
Our expert team has decades of combined experience in the tech game, so we know good products when we see them – indeed, we review hundreds each year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a choice top selection from Argos' Black Friday sales.
We'll be adding additional goodies via the live blog below, to keep you fully up to date in the latest and greatest comings and goings in Argos' sale.
Argos Black Friday deal highlights
- Air fryers: save £81 on the Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer
- Coffee machines: get the Siemens EQ700 for less than half price
- Garmin: get the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for £199
- Mattresses: get 20% off Silentnight mattresses with code SILENT
- TVs: huge savings on TVs from Samsung, Hisense, LG and more
Argos Black Friday gaming deals
Sony's official sale is live, with Argos also in on the action – netting a great discount on the latest 'standard' PS5 model. The PS5 Pro costs a lot more, making this the natural choice for most potential buyers.
Save on the Xbox Series S Digital Console in the Argos sale. You can also find bundle deals on the Xbox Series S where you can save money on games and accessories when bought together.
Argos Black Friday Lego deals
An awesome buy for any adult builder, the Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is a gigantic set comprising over 7,500 bricks. Feel the Force. Feel the need to buy.
The collector's edition (above) might be too pricey, so here's the smaller version – and with a 25% price drop compared to buying from Lego directly, this is a great deal for this box of bricks.
Save on this 2660-piece model of the world's most famous wizarding school and the surrounding grounds. This set even includes the infamous flying car and Womping Willo from the second movie!
Argos Black Friday TV deals
There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B4, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package.
There's now a significant £70 price drop to be had on the great value 65-inch Hisense E6N, which delivers a superior viewing experience thanks to a quad-core 4K processor and some top-tier panel materials.
Argos Black Friday headphones deals
The Marshall Major IV Fold wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.
Argos Black Friday home tech deals
T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring for years, having even hard-wired the product in to avert any battery-changing needs, and finds it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job). This half-price deal is a no-brainer, for sure.
Argos Black Friday laptop deals
The latest version of Apple's super-popular 13-inch laptop delivers silent and powerful use – as there's no fan to distract. The M3 processor offers brilliant battery life, too, which makes this laptop a superb workhorse – whether for work, play or both. It's far cheaper than direct from Apple right now, too.
Argos Black Friday phone deals
Save on the iPhone 13 – sometimes buying older brings its benefits. This phone comes SIM-free and has 256GB of storage. This deal is available in multiple colours, including this blue colourway.
LIVE: Latest Updates
A great MacBook Air deal
Save 15%! A major discount on Apple products so soon after release is rare – but this Air deal is £50 less than it was last week, and far less than Apple's asking price.
Check out the MacBook Air M3 13in deal on Argos
I've added the deal to the body of this live blog so it's towards the top, as if you've been waiting to buy T3's Award-winning laptop of 2024 then now's a great opportunity.
The Lego wishlist is growing
Well, well, well, it looks like the Lego wishlist might get rather long with some deals as good as this on. Sadly, however, at the time of writing I can't get this Dr Strange set delivered – but it is available in some stores (just none nearby to me!). Good luck in trying to locate this one.
A Kardashian special
That's right, Kim has got a special-edition set of Beats headphones – here available in Moon finish – that are exclusive to Argos. And from today they've been cut in price to a new low.
Update: use code BEATS20 for a further 20% off, taking the price to a £239.96 low!
Welcome to the live blog section of our Argos deals feature – where we'll be bringing updates, restocks, latest breaking deals and all of that good stuff for your buying consideration.
Don't worry, though, the core best-of-best products will always be pulled out and highlighted in their relative sections above – ensuring you'll quickly have eyes on the top deals at all times.