Amazon Alexa 2 launch live: new AI-powered Alexa, devices and more

Amazon is hosting a major press conference today where it is expected to unveil its long-awaited, AI-powered Alexa upgrade. We could also see a few additional devices announced, although they won't be the main focus.
Unfortunately, you won't be able to watch the New York event yourself as there is no live stream. However, T3 will be there to report back as things happen. We'll also give you all the latest on rumours and details on the build up.
So keep with us here – we expect it all to kick off at 10am EST (local time to the event), which is 3pm GMT. You'll also be able to check out our thoughts and first impressions right here on T3 around that time.
New Amazon Alexa: the story so far
What to expect during the event
While the event won't be streamed anywhere, we'll be in attendance in person so can bring you the news right here as it happens.
Considering it's being held in New York City, it's likely that it will mainly centre on US announcements initially – Amazon often launches new products and services in the States first, then offers them in other countries as and when they are ready.
It's also possible we'll get to play with whatever is announced – maybe test the new version of Alexa for ourselves, so we'll give you our thoughts as soon as possible.
New Amazon devices
There is the suggestion that we could see some new devices launch during the event, maybe those that support the new version of Alexa. However, it's not certain and considering there's no public live stream, it's unlikely there'll be a song and dance about them.
Amazon has instead announced a few devices in the build up already. There are new Eero 7 and Eero Pro 7 mesh network systems, which started to ship from Amazon retail sites around the globe today. We also have a new Ring Outdoor Camera Plus, which sports an attractive price.
If we do see any additional devices launch, they'll likely be in the Echo range to capitalise on Alexa 2 (or whatever it ends up being called).
Will you have to pay for the new Alexa?
Ever since Amazon first debuted its next-gen Alexa, there have been questions about its cost. Indeed, the company itself admitted that, once launched, consumers will have a choice between Alexa versions – the current free assistant and the new AI Alexa.
This latter one will require a subscription, it is believed, of up to $10 / £10 per month.
The exact amount is unconfirmed at present, so it could be less, but it's nigh-on certain that you'll have to pay. It's also possible the new version of Alexa will only work on certain devices – possibly even brand-new releases. We should find out more later today, though.
Is it ready?
While we know that the main focus of today's event will be the new, AI-powered version of Alexa, it's been rumoured that it won't actually be ready for public consumption quite yet.
It has been claimed that the more conversational, smarter assistant is actually getting some basic answers wrong. That could lead to an update, but we might have to wait a little longer for a full launch.
To be honest, if it does launch with a few teething troubles, it won't be the first AI service to do so – Apple Intelligence, for example, was found to incorrectly summarise some news stories, leading to Apple pulling the feature in a recent update until it can be fixed.