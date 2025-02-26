Amazon Alexa 2 launch live: new AI-powered Alexa, devices and more

Amazon is hosting a major press conference today where it is expected to unveil its long-awaited, AI-powered Alexa upgrade. We could also see a few additional devices announced, although they won't be the main focus.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to watch the New York event yourself as there is no live stream. However, T3 will be there to report back as things happen. We'll also give you all the latest on rumours and details on the build up.

So keep with us here – we expect it all to kick off at 10am EST (local time to the event), which is 3pm GMT. You'll also be able to check out our thoughts and first impressions right here on T3 around that time.

New Amazon Alexa: the story so far

