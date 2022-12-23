How to watch Knives Out 2: when is Glass Onion release date on Netflix?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Daniel Craig stars in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which originally had a limited theatrical release back in September 2022 in the US, and 16 October in the UK. But the big question many people are asking is: when does Knives Out 2 come to Netflix?

Well, today's your lucky day, because just in time for the festive period, Knives Out: Glass Onion will be premiering on Netflix from 23 December 2022. There's no official end date to its availability at the time of writing, so you'll be good to continue planning to watch Craig and co in their murder mystery caper well into 2023.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a Netflix Original, which is why some were confused over its early release date but inability to locate the movie on the streaming service itself. Indeed, Netflix's limited theatrical run ceased back on 29 November 2022, so there's been an almost four-week wait for the movie to become available again in any format anywhere.

It's a pretty interesting tactic – and an unusual one – from Netflix, which didn't release box office earnings figures from the Knives Out sequel's theatrical run. But insiders have reported it did extremely well, generating a sense of excitement and further desire to want to watch the Knives Out follow-up.

I think it's worked, too, as I really want to resubscribe to Netflix tonight simply to watch the movie. And seeing as Netflix has bought the rights to future Knives Out movies, the third instalment will also be exclusive to the streaming service, a number of years down the line.

What is Glass Onion about?

I'll assume you've seen the original Knives Out movies and, if not, best log into Netflix and stream it right now. It's a fun, quirky murder mystery, where Craig's character, Benoit Blanc, a detective hired to investigate a murder, delivers often witty scenes in his thick southern accent.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the sequel, with Craig reprising his role as Blanc, joined by a host of other top-profile cast members, from Edward Norton and Kate Hudson, to Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn.

Knives Out 2 is set in Greece, with a similar-sounding plot to the original movie, i.e. Blanc is hired to investigate a murder. This crosses over with a murder mystery weekend taking place at one of the character's mansions, the Glass Onion, from which the film takes it title.

Take that as your cue to watch, because no spoilers here! In similar fashion to the original, albeit in a new European setting, expect mystery and intrigue to unfold in spectacular fashion. So get to it: Knives Out 2 is streaming on Netflix now...