How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham for free on a live stream: you may not believe who's showing this

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Arsenal vs West Ham is on at 8pm GMT, 7am AEDT, midnight PT, 2pm ET tonight – Boxing Day, Monday December 26. It's a right pain finding any given Premier League football match online as rights are largely divided between Sky and BT Sport. This one is either easier or even more of a pain, depending on how you look at it. It's streaming live and for free on Amazon Prime Video. But it's only free if you're a signed-up Amazon Prime member. However you can sign up to Amazon Prime for free for 30 days if you aren't already a member, which is more than you can say for Sky or BT.

West Ham's fortune's always hiding so far this season – you could almost say their dreams have faded and died. Arsenal, by contrast, are somehow top of the Premier League. It's an impressive resurrection story for the Gunners, although ironically Jesus, one of their key players, has crocked himself during Brazil's World Cup campaign, and will not be playing tonight.

Having taken West Ham to the dizzying heights of seventh in the Premier League last season, as well as the semi-final of the Europa League, pursed-lipped West Ham supremo David Moyes has had a bit of a struggle this season. His side sit 16th in the table going into this match, leaving him looking even more furious than usual.

Just to rub it in, London rivals Arsenal are sitting pretty, top of the table and five points clear of closest rival Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's hair is always extremely neat, and right now he looks smoother than ever. He's taken a struggling Arsenal side and made them into potential title winners – even Granit Xhaka!

What time is Arsenal v West Ham and what channel is the match on?

Arsenal vs West Ham will kick off at 8pm GMT at the Emirates. In Australia that's 7am AEDT and in the USA, midnight PT or 2pm ET. In the UK, the match is on Amazon Prime Video. Matches suddenly being on Amazon instead of Sky or BT Sport is something football fans in the UK have got used to in recent years but this is one of the more exciting and potentially important clashes that Amazon has shown since it started trying to be a sports broadcaster as well as a smart speaker brand, classy department store and online flea market full of knock-off tat.

How to watch Arsenal v West Ham in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch Arsenal v West Ham live on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Older readers will remember that live football matches from the English top division used to routinely be free to watch on their small, black and white tellies. They also probably remember having kickarounds with jumpers for goalposts, and stadiums where you could stand up, and smoke. Amazon Prime is tapping into that nostalgia, by giving everyone a Premier League match to watch for free this Christmas. You do need to be an Amazon Prime member – which also gets you free delivery on all Amazon orders, and a clutch of other benefits – but you can get a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) if you aren't already signed up.

How to watch Arsenal v West Ham in the USA

To stream in the USA, you'll need to be signed up to FUBO (opens in new tab), which sounds like a rude acronym, but is not. There is the option of a free trial, if you're a cock-er-nee in Noo Yoik and just want to watch this match before heading off back to your gaffe daaahn Romford way.

Via cable or satellite you'll need to tune in via the USA Network, y'all, and have yourselves a nice day now, you hear.

How to watch Arsenal v West Ham in Australia

In Australia, Premier League rights rest with Optus. You can sign up for $24.99 per month or '$6.99 per month for eligible Optus customers, whatever that means. Their site seems kind of primitive and streaming resolution is just 720p, but larrikins can't be choosers now, can they? I can't imagine there's huge demand for English football down under.

Arsenal v West Ham: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the Christmas period – like Kevin in Home Alone 2 – you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though, as the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.