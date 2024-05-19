How to clean an LED face mask: quick tutorials and hygiene tips

If you’re in pursuit of ageless, blemish-free and brighter looking skin, an LED face mask might be the solution. Long gone are the days where you could only enjoy the benefits of the best LED face mask at an expensive spa or dermatologist appointment. Nowadays, you can buy these luxury skincare products online and in stores, so you can enjoy LED light therapy in the comfort of your home.

Using an LED face mask is simple: you put it over your face, turn it on and let the lights do their magic. Most LED face mask manufacturers recommend using a mask up to six times a week for the best results, but if you’re not regularly cleaning your mask, you could be decreasing their effectiveness.

This is one of the most common mistakes everyone makes with LED face masks . LED face masks come into contact with your skin, so if your skin is dirty, the mask will get dirty and vice versa. Not only can this have a negative effect on your skin, but it can also impact the performance and longevity of your device.

As some LED face masks retail for up to £500, you could be wasting a huge amount of money by forgetting to clean it. To help you get your money’s worth and get the best skincare results, here’s how to clean your LED face mask, including tutorial and need-to-know tips.

How to clean your LED face mask

Before you use an LED face mask, it’s important to make sure you have clean, product-free skin. Using an LED face mask while wearing make-up or having just done your 10-step skincare routine means the LED lights won’t be as effective, as they’re trying to get deep into skin that already has something on it. Instead, start with a clean base – this will also help with the clean-up process afterwards.

After you’ve used your LED face mask, take a wipe or damp cloth and wipe down the inside of your mask. This simple action will remove any dirt, oil or grime that might be lingering on the mask. Next, put your LED face mask on its stand or a clean dry surface and leave it to air dry. If the outside of your mask is looking grubby, you can also give it a wipe down as described above.

If your LED face mask has a stubborn stain on the inside or outside, you can remove it gently by adding 70% alcohol to a lint-free cloth and wiping it gently. If you’d rather not use alcohol on your LED face mask, you can use warm or soapy water on a cloth, but do so sparingly. It’s important to never use any household cleaning products or harsh chemicals on your LED face mask, as it can damage the materials.

And that’s it!

How often should you clean an LED face mask?

It’s recommended to clean your LED face mask after each use. Ideally, your LED face mask shouldn’t pick up too many stubborn stains that would require the alcohol or soap cleaning method mentioned above, so you should only have to do this once in a while if you see a stain developing.

While this might sound tedious and time consuming, it’s important to give it a quick wipe after every use, so you’re not adding dirt, grease or grime to your skin and to ensure your LED face mask continues to function properly.