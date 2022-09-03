2 dumbbells, 5 exercises and this home workout to build shoulder muscles with ease

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for a quick yet surprisingly effective home workout to build boulder shoulders? This 20-minute, 5-move delt exercise routine can do just that using two dumbbells only. The workout will strengthen your deltoids (shoulder muscles), brachialis, triceps (back of the upper arm), rotator cuffs, and core muscles.

Shoulders can be very prone to injury, which can really set you back in your fitness goals, so we recommend reading through this article explaining 14 shoulder workout tips to help avoid injuries and help recovery. For even more info on training the delts, check out our comprehensive guide on the best shoulder exercises, as explained by bodybuilding world champion Nathan Williams.

This workout consists of four sets of five exercises with 12 repetitions in each set. Keep 30-60 seconds rest at the end of each set to let the muscles recuperate. If you're new to exercise, feel free to use lighter dumbbells and allow for longer rests to ensure you stay injury-free. The exercises:

Dumbbell shoulder press (do this while standing to strengthen the core)

Lateral fly

Front raise

Rear delt raise (use a weight bench or try standing rear delt flys)

Rear delt kickback (use a weight bench or try standing rear delt kickbacks)

Haven’t got a set of dumbbells at home? We have assembled a guide ranking the best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbells on the market. For the more dedicated, we also have a guide about the best weight benches to help you provide stability and good form during your workouts.

Fancy mixing up your shoulder workout with different equipment? We have drafted together the best kettlebell selections to combine with your dumbbells to help you start functional training. Here is the best kettlebell workout for beginners, provided by British Kettlebell Champion Jamie Lloyd, to get you started.