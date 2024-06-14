5 things you need to create the perfect Euros setup at home

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the Euros are kicking off tonight. From 14th June, Europe’s finest footballers will meet in Germany for the finals, and many Brits are extremely excited to see it all in action.

However, for those of us at home and not in the stadium, it doesn't mean it's the end of the world. There's still some great ways you can experience the atmosphere, especially from the comfort of your own living room.

To find out more, we spoke to Kevin Walmsley, audio visual expert at AO.com. He's shared his top tips on how to make the most of your Euros setup at home, and what you can do to keep the excitement going.

1. Get familiar with your TV settings

A good place to start is by having a rummage round your TV settings. If your TV has it, activate Sports Mode, which is designed to automatically optimise your picture settings with football in mind.

Next, adjust your brightness and contrast, and tweak your sharpness to ensure you’re getting the best image possible. You should also check your TV’s refresh rate as this is a crucial to how much of the fast play and action you capture in real time.

2. Location is key

For the optimal viewing experience, you need to ensure your TV is placed perfectly. If re-positioning your sofa isn’t an option, try moving your TV very slightly. It's generally advised to sit about 1.5 times the screen’s diagonal measurement away. For 4K TVs, that figure is reduced by half.

Oh, and if you’re setting up a TV in the garden, try to find a position to avoid any glare from the screen.

3. Time for a new TV?

If you’re in the market for one of the best TVs, there’s never been a better time. Invest in a large, high-definition model to ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

Aim for a screen size of at least 55 inches or larger and shop around for the best anti-glare screen going, particularly if you’re setting the telly up outside.

4. Make your friends jealous of your sound system

A great sound system can make you feel like you're right in the stadium. You could set up surround sound or one of the best soundbars to amplify the crowd noise and commentary. This will add depth to each match and make the games much more immersive.

If you already have a soundbar, place this central to your TV. If you’re using surround sound, spread these in the four corners of the room to recreate the stadium atmosphere.

5. Snacks, always

No football viewing party is complete without snacks and drinks. Remember to stock up the fridge with crisps, popcorn, nachos and dips.

You should also remember to get lots of beer, wine and more importantly, water. You don't want anyone to be heading home early!

