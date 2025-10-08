This wake up light helps me wake up feeling fresh – and it’s now cheaper than ever for Prime Day
I test wake up lights for a living and have found the best Beurer deal at Amazon
As the seasons – and clocks – change, the mornings and evenings will soon become extremely dark. When it’s dark and gloomy outside, the last thing you want to do is get out of bed, but the best wake up lights can help make your mornings that little bit brighter.
I’ve tested many wake up lights for T3, and they’ve become my favourite way to wake up feeling fresh in the morning. One of the best models that we’ve tried is the Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light which is now cheaper than ever in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Shop the Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light deal
Originally priced at £75.99, the Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light is now £54.99, saving you 29% on this premium wake up light. Compared to other brands, the Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light is already affordable but now it’s even more so, thanks to this Prime Day discount.
While I’ve tried my fair share of wake up lights, I didn’t get the chance to review the Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light but it comes highly recommended by our wellness reviewer, Tom May.
In his Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light review, he commented that aside from being a commendable wake up light, it “also works as a going-to-sleep light, a basic Bluetooth speaker, an FM radio, a desk lamp for daytime and evening, and a mood light.”
Get 29% off the Beurer WL50 Wake Up Light at Amazon. This compact, stylish wake up light has three light levels and individual colour settings so you can completely customise your morning routine with your preferred brightness and shades. It’s easy to use and is a great, natural way to start the day.
If you fancy a wake up light from a different brand, Amazon has discounted a range of Lumie wake up lights for its second Prime Day sale of the year. The best deal I’ve found is on the Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 which is now 27% off for Prime Big Deal Days.
The Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 is now under £90 for Prime Day 2. This wake up light gradually brightens for 20, 30 or 45 minute increments and includes wake up sounds. For relaxing, it also has sunset cycles, and it can double as a SAD lamp to help beat the winter blues.
