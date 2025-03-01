Can’t get to sleep? Grounding bed sheets could be the answer – but I need convincing

If you’re finding it hard to fall asleep or tend to toss and turn in the night, upgrading your sleep set-up could solve these problems. While investing in the best mattress can improve your comfort levels, it’s important to invest in sleep accessories too – and you’d be surprised how much bed sheets make a difference to your sleep and wellness.

Sleep technology has come on leaps and bounds over the years, particularly within the sleep tracker arena. But a not-so-new trend that has gone wild on TikTok seriously surprised me, as the last thing I thought would get a technological upgrade was bed sheets, specifically grounding bed sheets.

Grounding or Earthing sheets have proved popular on TikTok, with many users claiming that these bed sheets have helped improve their sleep quality. Grounding is an act that’s been practiced since the 1900s and is a way of connecting your body to the Earth’s electrical energy to realign your body to the Earth.

While grounding or Earthing was previously done by simply walking barefoot in the grass or running your hands through water, the practice has been somewhat ‘upgraded’ over the years. Sleep brands, like Grooni Earthing , have created grounding bed sheets and bed mats that are designed to reconnect you with the Earth’s natural energy while you’re sleeping.

Grooni Earthing bed sheets (from £119.99 / $149.99) look similar to regular bed sheets, but are made from sustainable conductive materials. These bed sheets are crafted using organic cotton and silver thread which offer a soft sleep surface, as well as creating a pathway between your body and the earth.

(Image credit: Grooni Earthing)

You’re probably wondering how this works – as was I when I came across them. Grooni Earthing bed sheets sit underneath your regular bedding and the sheets’ ground checker plugs into a wall outlet. This ensures that the electrical system is properly grounded and provides a conductive pathway for electrons from the Earth outside to move freely as you sleep.

Grounding sheets are said to neutralise excess positive electric charge accumulated in the body’s cells, and stabilise the body’s environment to a near neutral charge that closely matches the Earth’s natural charge. This is said to have many benefits, including better sleep, reduced inflammation, improved circulation and less stress.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, scientific research on the effect of grounding sheets is still ongoing and hasn’t been completely verified yet. Grooni Earthing experts claim that early results from users of their grounding sheets have been positive and shown physiological improvements after just a few uses.

As sleep is the time where the body rests, recovers and rejuvenates, it makes sense that this type of practice would be introduced to the bedroom. But I’m not entirely convinced. While I understand that connecting with nature has many positive effects, I do wonder if grounding is effective if you’re asleep and whether the benefits are really from the sheets or just from a night’s rest.

Could grounding sheets be the future of sleep tech? I’m still skeptical but interested to find out more.