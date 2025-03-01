Can’t get to sleep? Grounding bed sheets could be the answer – but I need convincing
Is this the future of sleep tech?
If you’re finding it hard to fall asleep or tend to toss and turn in the night, upgrading your sleep set-up could solve these problems. While investing in the best mattress can improve your comfort levels, it’s important to invest in sleep accessories too – and you’d be surprised how much bed sheets make a difference to your sleep and wellness.
Sleep technology has come on leaps and bounds over the years, particularly within the sleep tracker arena. But a not-so-new trend that has gone wild on TikTok seriously surprised me, as the last thing I thought would get a technological upgrade was bed sheets, specifically grounding bed sheets.
Grounding or Earthing sheets have proved popular on TikTok, with many users claiming that these bed sheets have helped improve their sleep quality. Grounding is an act that’s been practiced since the 1900s and is a way of connecting your body to the Earth’s electrical energy to realign your body to the Earth.
While grounding or Earthing was previously done by simply walking barefoot in the grass or running your hands through water, the practice has been somewhat ‘upgraded’ over the years. Sleep brands, like Grooni Earthing, have created grounding bed sheets and bed mats that are designed to reconnect you with the Earth’s natural energy while you’re sleeping.
Grooni Earthing bed sheets (from £119.99 / $149.99) look similar to regular bed sheets, but are made from sustainable conductive materials. These bed sheets are crafted using organic cotton and silver thread which offer a soft sleep surface, as well as creating a pathway between your body and the earth.
You’re probably wondering how this works – as was I when I came across them. Grooni Earthing bed sheets sit underneath your regular bedding and the sheets’ ground checker plugs into a wall outlet. This ensures that the electrical system is properly grounded and provides a conductive pathway for electrons from the Earth outside to move freely as you sleep.
Grounding sheets are said to neutralise excess positive electric charge accumulated in the body’s cells, and stabilise the body’s environment to a near neutral charge that closely matches the Earth’s natural charge. This is said to have many benefits, including better sleep, reduced inflammation, improved circulation and less stress.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
However, scientific research on the effect of grounding sheets is still ongoing and hasn’t been completely verified yet. Grooni Earthing experts claim that early results from users of their grounding sheets have been positive and shown physiological improvements after just a few uses.
As sleep is the time where the body rests, recovers and rejuvenates, it makes sense that this type of practice would be introduced to the bedroom. But I’m not entirely convinced. While I understand that connecting with nature has many positive effects, I do wonder if grounding is effective if you’re asleep and whether the benefits are really from the sheets or just from a night’s rest.
Could grounding sheets be the future of sleep tech? I’m still skeptical but interested to find out more.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I'm already stressed about Netflix's new crime series, and it's not even out
Adolescence looks painfully timely
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
What is HDMI 2.2 and why does it matter? New standard explained
The HDMI 2.2 standard was revealed in 2025, but what does it mean for TVs and monitors – and why will you need it?
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Bensons for Beds Slumberland Naturals Plant-Based Luxe Mattress review: premium comfort and exceptional quality
A top choice for comfort, durability and sustainability
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Simba reveals 3 shocking signs of sleep deprivation on the body
Simba’s latest study reveals the main physical effects of sleep deprivation
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I’m a smart home expert – here are 5 smart blinds I'd recommend for a better night’s sleep
From SmartWings to IKEA, here are the smart blinds worth knowing about
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This smart sleep mask massages, plays music and eases facial tension
The Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 is a must-have for bad sleepers and screen users
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Panda London eye mask proves that the key to sleep is simplicity
Sleep masks: let’s go back to basics
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I tried a sleep tracking app during my most sleep-challenged time of year – here's what I found out
Sleep Cycle can help improve your sleep routine, but could it make Christmas followed by a week of starring in a pantomime less exhausting?
By Jim McCauley Published
-
5 reasons you should use your LED face mask before you sleep
The evidence doesn't lie
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Waking up for work is tough in the winter – but smart tech can help you avoid that snooze button
How smart tech makes winter mornings run smoother
By T3.com Published