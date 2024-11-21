The Eufy Omni S1 Pro is the best robot vac I've ever used, and it's currently £500 off ahead of Black Friday

If you've familiar with any of my reviews, you'll be aware that I'm not a huge fan of the best robot vacuum cleaners. They're complicated to set up, difficult to maintain, and often refuse to work on anything that remotely signifies a rug or carpet.

However, it wasn't until I recently came across the new Eufy Omni S1 Pro that my opinion was entirely changed. I was instantly impressed with its efficient cleaning technologies and automatic maintenance features, and despite it having a rather high price point, I can confidently say it's the best robot vacuum cleaner I've used so far.

If this has caught your attention, just wait until you hear my next piece of news. Between the 21st November and 2nd December 2024, Eufy has slashed £500 off the Omni S1 Pro by £500, bringing it to under £1,000. This is the biggest saving we've seen on the robot vacuum so far, so it may be a while before it's this affordable again.

Take a look below:

was £1,499 now £999 at Amazon After achieving an impressive four stars in T3's full review, we were extremely excited to see the Eufy Omni S1 Pro included in Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Grab yours whilst it's £500 off.

There's no denying that the Eufy Omni S1 Pro is a premium robot vacuum and mop, but its 8,000 Pa suction power, automatic maintenance system and advanced mapping tech means it delivers an excellent cleaning performance. I personally loved its 3D MatrixEye Depth Perception, a system that allowed it to detect and move around obstacles successfully.

This is also the cheapest the Omni S1 Pro has ever been, which is pretty impressive for such a new model. Check out my Eufy Omni S1 Pro full review to find out more.