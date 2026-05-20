This item tracker lasts for seven years on one battery charge – but there's a catch
Ugreen's tracker might be shaped like a football, but it's got extremely long battery life
Quick Summary
Ugreen has released a football-shaped Bluetooth tracker with a seven-year battery life.
You have to throw it in e-waste though, when the battery runs out.
You might be aware that the World Cup is starting in a few weeks, kicking off on 11 June, but while some company’s are using it to push their best TVs or best soundbars, Ugreen has taken things in a different direction.
The company, which makes everything from powerbanks to wireless chargers, has announced a new Bluetooth tracker in the shape of a football.
What does the Ugreen FineTrack 2 offer?
The FineTrack 2 is compatible with Apple’s Find My network, allowing it to appear in the Find My app on iPhones under the "Items" tab. But the best news is that it has a battery life of seven years.
That’s significantly longer than Apple’s AirTag and other Bluetooth trackers from the likes of Tile or Samsung, but there is a caveat: the Ugreen FineTrack 2 cannot be recharged.
When depleted, you’ll have to throw it in the e-waste bin.
Meanwhile, Apple’s AirTag might only last a year, but you can replace the battery very easily when it's out of juice. It’s also a lot slimmer and subtle than the football shaped Ugreen option, though the FineTrack 2 would work well on your keys or your bag. It makes for a nice change compared to the standard disc designs.
Alongside the FineTrack 2, Ugreen has also announced the FineTrack Mini 2, which takes on the more traditional look when it comes to design.
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This too has a long battery life of around five to seven years, according to the report on The Verge, whilst also offering waterproofing and a 110dB alarm.
The Ugreen FineTrack 2 football-shaped tracker is available to buy now from Amazon for £19.99. The FineTrack 2 mini is also available to buy now on Amazon, costing £29.99 for a pack of four. It isn’t sold separately.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
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