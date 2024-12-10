Your IKEA smart lights can now automatically adjust to match the time of day

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has updated its Home app, meaning users are now able to automatically adjust the brightness and colour of their smart lights based on the time of day. The new dynamic lighting mode is available for DIRIGERA-linked products, and is currently exclusive to iOS users only.

IKEA has impressed fans by releasing a further update to its Home app, allowing users to automatically adjust the brightness and colour of their smart lights based on the time of day. This feature elevates IKEA’s smart lighting lineup, bringing it closer in line with premium brands like Philips Hue and Govee.

The update comes on the heels of IKEA’s decision to integrate Matter support into its smart home hub, enhancing compatibility across a wider range of smart home ecosystems. These advancements underscore IKEA’s commitment to making smart home technology more seamless and accessible – a vision that continues to move steadily forward

Whilst the update is for both iOS and Android users, only those with iPhones get a new dynamic lighting effect with this release. However, it will be rolled out to other users in the not too distant future.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The new dynamic lighting mode is available for DIRIGERA-linked products, including the SYMFONISK speaker lamp and TRADFRI LED smart bulb – both featured in our top IKEA smart home picks series.

Adjustable lighting that mimics the natural light levels throughout the day offers a range of benefits, from boosting well-being and productivity to enhancing comfort by aligning with our biological rhythms. The best wake up lights are a perfect example of this, but IKEA’s latest update allows users to schedule your existing smart bulb or lamp to do the same without needing to purchase a whole new product.