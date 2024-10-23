Your Google Pixel Tablet just got a neat new trick that lets you use it as a smart home hub

QUICK SUMMARY
Google Pixel users can now transform their tablet or phone into a smart home hub, thanks to a new screensaver feature included in Android 15. It's currently available to access on the Google Pixel Tablet and a number of Pixel phones, with more devices expected to be compatible soon.
With the arrival of Android 15, Google Pixel users can now seamlessly turn their phone or tablet into a smart home hub. This new feature functions as an interactive screensaver, giving users instant control over their connected smart home devices with just a single tap.
Once enabled, the screensaver activates when the device is docked or charging. Users can fully customise which controls are displayed, providing quick access to preferred smart home devices, such as the best smart lights or best security cameras.
The feature is currently available on the Google Pixel Tablet and a number of Pixel phones, with more devices expected to be compatible soon.
To activate the screensaver, simply go into your device's settings, select Display & Touch, choose Screen Saver and click on Home Controls. Once set up, your Android 15 device will automatically switch to the Home Controls screensaver when docked or charging.
This new feature is a welcome addition, particularly for users who have found the Google Pixel Tablet a bit too basic in its functionality. By integrating the screensaver with smart home controls, Pixel owners can now get more our of their devices, seamlessly incorporating them into their smart home ecosystem for easier access.
