Waiting for Apple HomeView? These 3 smart home hubs are discounted right now

I hate to break it to you, but you're not the only one waiting to get your hands on Apple's new HomeView. Pre-orders are open, but shopping doesn't begin in the UK until 13th November, so there's still a little while to wait.

However, don't fret, because I've found some smart home hubs you can buy today, including options from some pretty big brands. Granted, they might not look quite as sleek as the HomeView, but they're impressive gadgets in their own right.

Take a look at my picks below, along with how much you can save on each one.

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Eufy Smart Display E10 £194 at Amazon UK The Eufy Smart Display E10 puts home security front and centre, with an 8-inch touchscreen that shows up to four camera feeds at once. It also delivers doorbell alerts, quick video playback and easy control of compatible Eufy cameras, doorbells and smart locks. Pros Great addition to the Eufy system

Good configurability

Long battery life

Easy set-up and installation Cons Exclusive to Eufy security ecosystem

Doesn’t work with Eufy cleaning products

Mediocre display quality Tapo H500 Smart IoT Hub £140 at Amazon UK The Tapo H500 brings compatible smart home devices together, supporting up to 16 Tapo cameras and 64 sensors. It includes 16GB of local storage, expandable up to 16TB with a separately purchased drive, and AI-powered detection features, including face, person, pet and vehicle recognition, without requiring cloud storage subscriptions. Pros Expandable local camera storage

Gives your old iPad a new role

Matter integration Cons Tablet required to unlock full functionality

Microphone isn’t what you think it’s for

Matter still has its limitations Philips Hue Bridge Pro Check Amazon Check Best Buy £80 at Amazon UK The Hue Bridge Pro is the brains behind an advanced Hue lighting setup, supporting over 150 lights and 50 accessories. It unlocks features including MotionAware, which turns compatible lights into motion sensors, plus Hue Sync and security integrations. It also works with Apple Home, Alexa and Google Assistant. Pros Seamless setup and migration process

Unlocks new features – including MotionAware and SpatialAware

Supports both Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity

Improved speed

Compatible with up to 150 lights and 50 accessories Cons Double the price of the original