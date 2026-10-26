Waiting for Apple HomeView? These 3 smart home hubs are discounted right now

Including picks from Tapo, Eufy and Philips Hue

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Eufy Smart Display E10
(Image credit: Eufy)
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I hate to break it to you, but you're not the only one waiting to get your hands on Apple's new HomeView. Pre-orders are open, but shopping doesn't begin in the UK until 13th November, so there's still a little while to wait.

However, don't fret, because I've found some smart home hubs you can buy today, including options from some pretty big brands. Granted, they might not look quite as sleek as the HomeView, but they're impressive gadgets in their own right.

Take a look at my picks below, along with how much you can save on each one.

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Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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