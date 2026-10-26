Waiting for Apple HomeView? These 3 smart home hubs are discounted right now
Including picks from Tapo, Eufy and Philips Hue
I hate to break it to you, but you're not the only one waiting to get your hands on Apple's new HomeView. Pre-orders are open, but shopping doesn't begin in the UK until 13th November, so there's still a little while to wait.
However, don't fret, because I've found some smart home hubs you can buy today, including options from some pretty big brands. Granted, they might not look quite as sleek as the HomeView, but they're impressive gadgets in their own right.
Take a look at my picks below, along with how much you can save on each one.
The Eufy Smart Display E10 puts home security front and centre, with an 8-inch touchscreen that shows up to four camera feeds at once. It also delivers doorbell alerts, quick video playback and easy control of compatible Eufy cameras, doorbells and smart locks.
Pros
- Great addition to the Eufy system
- Good configurability
- Long battery life
- Easy set-up and installation
Cons
- Exclusive to Eufy security ecosystem
- Doesn’t work with Eufy cleaning products
- Mediocre display quality
The Tapo H500 brings compatible smart home devices together, supporting up to 16 Tapo cameras and 64 sensors. It includes 16GB of local storage, expandable up to 16TB with a separately purchased drive, and AI-powered detection features, including face, person, pet and vehicle recognition, without requiring cloud storage subscriptions.
Pros
- Expandable local camera storage
- Gives your old iPad a new role
- Matter integration
Cons
- Tablet required to unlock full functionality
- Microphone isn’t what you think it’s for
- Matter still has its limitations
The Hue Bridge Pro is the brains behind an advanced Hue lighting setup, supporting over 150 lights and 50 accessories. It unlocks features including MotionAware, which turns compatible lights into motion sensors, plus Hue Sync and security integrations. It also works with Apple Home, Alexa and Google Assistant.
Pros
- Seamless setup and migration process
- Unlocks new features – including MotionAware and SpatialAware
- Supports both Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Improved speed
- Compatible with up to 150 lights and 50 accessories
Cons
- Double the price of the original
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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