QUICK SUMMARY More details surrounding Apple's upcoming HomeView smart home hub have been leaked ahead of tomorrow's event, with information emerging about its design, colours and specs. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it'll come in two versions and feature Apple's A18 chip, although the device may not go on sale until mid-November.

More details about Apple's upcoming Home Hub have leaked ahead of tomorrow's event, and we're getting a clearer picture of what to expect. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first reported last week that the event would likely see the hub make its debut, and he's now shared some additional details about the device.

According to Gurman's report, the hub will be called the HomeView and will sit alongside Apple's existing HomePod range. There will reportedly be two models to choose from, including a version with a speaker base that's available in Space Grey, Silver, Starlight and Pink. There will also be a wall-mountable model, which will apparently come in just Silver or Space Grey.

Whilst Apple is expected to announce the HomeView on Tuesday, Gurman reports that it won't arrive until mid-November. Pricing and wider availability details remain unknown for now, but hopefully we'll get a clearer idea of Apple's plans tomorrow.

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As for the design, the floating-display model is said to take inspiration from the iMac G4, which had a distinctive screen suspended above its base. Both versions are reportedly powered by Apple's A18 chip, with voice control and Siri AI at the centre of the experience.

Gurman has also said the device is also expected to run Apple apps without offering a dedicated App Store. However, users may be able to project third-party app widgets from a nearby iPhone, which could give the display a little more flexibility.

As always, we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

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