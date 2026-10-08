Apple is now stocking Aqara smart home devices at the same affordable prices

QUICK SUMMARY Apple has added seven Aqara smart home devices to its range, bringing some of the brand’s most affordable gadgets to Apple shoppers. The move comes just days before Apple is expected to unveil a much bigger smart home lineup, including the new rumoured Apple HomePod hub.

Just days ahead of a wider smart home launch, Apple has added another brand of smart home devices to its range, and this time it's from one of the most affordable smart home brands around.

Apple has added seven Aqara products to its lineup, including the Aqara Thermostat Hub W200 and Aqara Climate Sensor W100, both of which were announced at CES earlier this year. It's believed the two products have been selected because they support Apple's Adaptive Temperature feature and Clean Energy Guidance through the Apple Home app.

As of the time of writing, all seven devices are available to buy in the US, whilst five are available in the UK. You can see the full range below, with prices remaining almost identical to their respective RRPs on Aqara's website.

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Apple is reportedly days away from launching its own HomePod hub (Image credit: Yanko Design)

As mentioned, Apple is preparing to launch its own smart home lineup, reportedly releasing a range of products developed in collaboration with LG. That said, the products are expected to carry the LG name, so it looks like Apple could soon have multiple brands within its smart home category.

The full lineup includes the Thermostat Hub W200 ($169.95), Smart Lock U400 Deluxe Kit ($299.95), Climate Sensor W100 (£39.95/$39.95), G5 Pro Outdoor Camera Hub (£199.95/$199.95), G410 Doorbell Camera Hub (£144.95/$144.95), G100 Indoor Camera (£34.95/$39.95) and Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 (£49.95/$49.95).

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