Vodafone's rocket-fast 8 Gbps broadband now available to UK customers – and it starts at under £30

We reported in September that VodafoneThree planned to launch its 8 Gbps broadband service in the UK "later this year", but it's actually arrived faster than we thought. We shouldn't be surprised as it's all about speed, after all.

The Vodafone Pro 4 service uses the brand's new Ultra Hub 7+ tri-band router and Super WiFi Boosters to not only achieve the best internet speeds, but also to ensure you get stable, super-fast connectivity throughout the home.

Vodafone goes as far to say that this presents "the UK's fastest Whole-Home Wi-Fi".

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What's more, the new service starts at just £28 per month for Vodafone Together customers, or £32 per month for everyone else.

Of course, the "up to 8 Gbps" speeds will only be achievable in areas able to receive CityFibre's full fibre network. Vodafone can also provide services in other areas with three plans in total – Standard, Super WiFi and Pro.

It's best to check using Vodafone's postcode checker to see what speeds you can get in your area and the final price you'll have to pay.

Whatever the service you can get, the Ultra Hub 7+ router will be future-proofed – it's a Wi-Fi 7 device that supports speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Vodafone also provides up to three Super WiFi Boosters at no extra cost, to ensure even the biggest homes have great wireless connectivity in every room.

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The system also comes with Smart Modes, which allow users to prioritise devices. This means you'll get the strongest performance where and when it matters.

And there's a 4G Broadband Back Up promise for all Pro plan customers, too. This means you'll still be able to use mobile data even if your fibre connection has failed.

Vodafone Pro 4 broadband is available from the provider now – you can check out more details, including additional features and installation details from its dedicated website.