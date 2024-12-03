Swann’s latest security camera has the strongest Wi-Fi signal we’ve seen – and no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Swann has released its new security camera which has the longest and strongest Wi-Fi signal to date. The Swann MaxRanger4K has 20 times the range of standard wireless cameras, to capture footage from longer distances without the need for Wi-Fi extenders. Prices on the Swann MaxRanger4K start at £199.99 / $249.99.

Home security company, Swann has launched its latest security camera, and it has the longest and strongest Wi-Fi signal we’ve seen yet. The new Swann MaxRanger4K is a solar-powered security system that offers 20 times the range of a standard wireless camera – although it’ll cost you.

Despite its expansion into smart security cameras , Swann is arguably better known for its range of CCTV security systems. Most of Swann’s cameras come in two, three and four packs, so you can dot your cameras around your entire property. But if you don’t want more than one camera but still want a strong connection and range, then you’ll like this new launch.

The Swann MaxRanger4K has the brand’s strongest Wi-Fi yet, thanks to its new 866MHz technology. This offers longer, stronger and more reliable Wi-Fi and transmissions, so you can view your property at all times without signal dropouts.

Compared to other cameras, the Swann MaxRanger4K has a much wider range, reaching up to 250m in open air and 100m for more typical use away from the hub. It doesn’t require any Wi-Fi extenders or mesh networks, either, plus with its built-in solar panel, it’s always powered up and charging.

Aside from its impressive range, the Swann MaxRanger4K has all the features that you’d want in a security camera. It has 4K Sony STRAVIS video images and Night2Day colour vision so you can see everything crystal clear. It also has two-way talk and lights and sirens that are triggered by sensors.

Like most of today’s security cameras, the Swann MaxRanger4K has AI-powered detection. Its True Detect+ AI sensing can detect people, vehicles, motion and heat, and will automatically trigger a response to protect your home and keep you updated wherever you are.

The Swann MaxRanger4K is primarily designed for expanded security at large homes and businesses, so you can get two-camera and four-camera systems which feature multiple cameras and the hub. On the Swann website , you can also buy an add-on camera and the Swann MaxRanger4K Hub if you just want one camera.

While there’s no subscription fee, the Swann MaxRanger4K doesn’t come cheap, but this is somewhat to be expected when buying a full security and surveillance system. The add-on camera cost £199.99 / $249.99, whereas the two-camera package is £499.99 / $649.99 and the four-camera option is £849.99 / $999.99.