Calling all renters – Ring just turned its Intercom into a video doorbell with these new features

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has updated its Intercom Audio and Video with new features, including Quick Replies, video previews and snapshots. The new Ring Intercom features are available in the UK for users with a Ring Protect plan.

Calling all renters – Ring has just upgraded its Intercom with a whole host of features, including Quick Replies, snapshots and video previews. Thanks to these updates, Ring Intercom users can now use features that Ring video doorbell users have been using for years.

For those who live in shared or rented accommodation where it’s tricky to install a video doorbell , Ring Intercom is a great alternative. How it works is by connecting your building’s intercom system to your phone so you can see, hear and speak to those outside your building using the Ring app.

The audio version of Ring Intercom launched back in 2022, but more recently in 2025, Ring debuted Intercom Video to offer flat owners and renters more control and visibility over their building’s entrance. Now, it’s been given some great audio and video updates so you can use these features for both the Audio and Video versions of Ring Intercom.

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Starting off strong, Ring Intercom now has access to Quick Replies, a popular video doorbell feature that makes it easier and quicker to respond to visitors at your door. Now, your Ring Intercom can automatically speak to visitors while you’re at or away from home with pre-recorded messages – and it’s free for all users.

(Image credit: Ring)

Snapshots is another update which allows Ring Intercom to automatically take photo snapshots when someone presses the call button. This way, you can quickly see who came to your door. These snapshots can be saved and shared for up to 180 days.

Similarly, Video Preview Alerts are now available on Ring Intercom, so you can see a video preview in real-time via your notifications when someone presses the intercom’s button. If you miss a call, Ring Intercom can now save video and audio calls for up to 180 days so you can review them if you need to.

The final feature – which is another handy function that Ring’s line-up of video doorbells have – is Privacy Zones. Users can block certain areas within the camera’s field of vision to keep sensitive areas and neighbours private.

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