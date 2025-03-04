Ecobee's entry-level smart thermostat is now available – here's how much it costs

QUCK SUMMARY Ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Essential is now officially available for just $129.99 – a budget-friendly option packed with solid features. It was first announced at CES 2025, but can now be purchased from Ecobee's online store.

Ecobee surprised consumers back in January with the launch of its budget-friendly Smart Thermostat Essential. At just $129.99, this entry-level thermostat is perfect for anyone wanting to save money and still get a solid set of features.

Well, the Smart Thermostat Essential is officially available at that previously announced price – and it’s a seriously good deal for one of the best smart thermostats out there. It’s also a steep discount compared to Ecobee’s flagship, the Smart Thermostat Premium, which sells for $249.99.

As mentioned, the Essential is intended to replace the soon-to-be discontinued Ecobee3 Lite. That said, if you’re still rocking the Ecobee3 Lite, there's no need to panic – Ecobee has confirmed it’ll keep supporting it for a few more years.

(Image credit: Ecobee)

Even with its lower price, the Smart Thermostat Essential still comes with a full-colour touchscreen and is compatible with most major smart home ecosystems. One thing you won’t get, though, is built-in voice assistants – that’s reserved for the Premium model.

That said, the Essential still delivers precise temperature control, learning how long it takes to heat or cool your home so it can hit your target temperature right on time. Plus, it works with Ecobee SmartSensors, so you can prioritize comfort in the rooms you actually use the most.

The Smart Thermostat Essential is available to buy on Ecobee's online store for $129.99.