Ecobee's entry-level smart thermostat is now available – here's how much it costs

It was first unveiled at CES 2025

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential
(Image credit: Ecobee)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in News
QUCK SUMMARY

Ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Essential is now officially available for just $129.99 – a budget-friendly option packed with solid features.

It was first announced at CES 2025, but can now be purchased from Ecobee's online store.

Ecobee surprised consumers back in January with the launch of its budget-friendly Smart Thermostat Essential. At just $129.99, this entry-level thermostat is perfect for anyone wanting to save money and still get a solid set of features.

Well, the Smart Thermostat Essential is officially available at that previously announced price – and it’s a seriously good deal for one of the best smart thermostats out there. It’s also a steep discount compared to Ecobee’s flagship, the Smart Thermostat Premium, which sells for $249.99.

As mentioned, the Essential is intended to replace the soon-to-be discontinued Ecobee3 Lite. That said, if you’re still rocking the Ecobee3 Lite, there's no need to panic – Ecobee has confirmed it’ll keep supporting it for a few more years.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential

(Image credit: Ecobee)

Even with its lower price, the Smart Thermostat Essential still comes with a full-colour touchscreen and is compatible with most major smart home ecosystems. One thing you won’t get, though, is built-in voice assistants – that’s reserved for the Premium model.

That said, the Essential still delivers precise temperature control, learning how long it takes to heat or cool your home so it can hit your target temperature right on time. Plus, it works with Ecobee SmartSensors, so you can prioritize comfort in the rooms you actually use the most.

The Smart Thermostat Essential is available to buy on Ecobee's online store for $129.99.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸