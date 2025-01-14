Ecobee launches entry-level smart thermostat – and it's a lot cheaper than you'd think

QUICK SUMMARY Ecobee has replaced the Ecobee3 Lite with a more affordable model that still supports Alexa, HomeKit and Google Assistant. Priced at just $129.99 (around £109.99), it boasts a vibrant full-colour touchscreen and seamless integration with the Ecobee app, making it an excellent value for the price.

The best smart thermostats have long been considered a luxury, but the rise of Matter-compatible models has made it easier for them to integrate seamlessly into a wide range of smart home ecosystems. Despite this advancement, affordability remains a key consideration for many.

Addressing this, Ecobee has introduced the Smart Thermostat Essential, an entry-level option perfect for those looking to save without sacrificing functionality. Priced at just $129.99 (around £109.99), it features a vibrant full-colour touchscreen and works seamlessly with the Ecobee app, offering excellent value for its cost.

The Smart Thermostat Essential will launch in March, replacing the soon-to-be discontinued Ecobee3 Lite. However, the Ecobee3 Lite will continue to receive support for a few more years, so don't worry too much if you're not ready to upgrade just yet.

As attractive as the price point seems, a notable limitation is Ecobee's reluctance to fully embrace the Matter smart home standard. This inevitably limits some connectivity options, especially for those who appreciate and rely on a fully integrated ecosystem. That being said, the Essential model comes with Alexa built-in and is fully compatible with Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, offering broad voice control options despite its connectivity constraints.

“We believe that everyone deserves a smarter home without compromise,” said Greg Fyke, President and CEO of Ecobee. “We’re excited to add Smart Thermostat Essential to our smart thermostat lineup, making it easier than ever before for customers to enjoy the benefits of enhanced energy savings without sacrificing comfort.”

