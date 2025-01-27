Apple's answer to the Echo Show could still arrive this year

Quick Summary
Apple's biggest release of 2025 could be an entirely new product.
That's said to be a smart home hub, which would be an interesting move for the brand.
Apple's product range is certainly no slouch. Whether you're a fan of its iPhones, MacBooks or iPads, there's certainly a lot on offer from the Cupertino-based company.
One of its products which enjoys more of a cult following is the Apple HomePod. It's smart speaker offers a lot of features which Apple fans can enjoy, all packaged in a suitably stylish case.
Now, rumours suggest that range could get a significant overhaul – and it's set to happen this year. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has cemented himself as one of the most prolific Apple insiders in recent years.
In his latest Power On newsletter, he even goes as far as calling it Apple's most significant release of the year. The product in question has been heavily rumoured before now – a home hub with a seven-inch screen.
Reports suggest that would be capable of controlling different apps and devices, making Facetime calls and more. Gurman purports that this initial model will be like a cheaper iPad, with a more premium model to follow in the coming years.
That's an interesting approach. Generally, Apple starts with the most premium variant of a product line, before stripping away the unnecessary parts for a more budget-conscious version. We've seen that approach with the Apple Vision Pro, where a more cost-effective model has already been touted.
It also marks a significant moment for the brand's smart home offerings. While Apple has had the technology market locked down for a while, it hasn't really made any significant dent in the smart home space. That's a world which is ever-growing, making it a lucrative option for the brand.
With little more known about the product, we'll just have to wait for further details down the line. It will certainly be an interesting move for the brand.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
