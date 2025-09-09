Tempur upgrades its NASA mattress technology to cater to all types of sleepers

QUICK SUMMARY Tempur has launched its new Tempur Ease mattress collection. Starting at £799, the Tempur Ease mattresses are made from Adapt material, an upgraded version of its NASA-inspired sleep technology.

Calling all NASA enthusiasts – Tempur has just launched its new Ease mattress collection that features upgraded NASA sleep technology. The new Adapt material absorbs motion to keep all types of sleepers supported and cosy – and the mattresses are surprisingly affordable.

Tempur is best known for its best mattresses that are made using materials based on NASA technology that was originally used to cushion pilots during test flying. Since being recognised and certified by NASA and the Space Foundation in 1988, Tempur has further developed its NASA-inspired material for its new Ease mattress range.

The Tempur Ease mattresses are made from its upgraded Adapt material which has been adapted from its original Tempur material. Adapt works by moulding to the body and absorbing motion so you won’t wake up the person next to you by tossing and turning.

The Adapt material is made up of billions of ultra-sensitive cells that adapt to your weight, shape and warmth. Not only does this add extra comfort and support while you sleep, the Tempur Ease range also helps align your body throughout the night to take away aches and pains.

(Image credit: Tempur)

All the Ease mattresses have a medium-firmness level which works to better support the body for all types of sleepers and sleep positions. It features Tempur DuraBase technology that provides support and comfort, and offers great pressure relief, too.

Tempur’s NASA-inspired materials have always been well-received, but this new upgrade could be its best yet. The brand has also thought about mattress maintenance, including a removable, machine-washable mattress cover for easy cleaning and its unique design means you don’t have to flip the mattress .

Tempur’s Ease mattresses come in three depths – 20cm, 22cm and 25cm – and come in small single, long single, double, king and super king sizes. The Tempur Ease mattress range is available now with prices starting at £799.