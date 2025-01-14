Nutritionist reveals 3 foods you should eat before bed to stay warm

With energy costs remaining high, it's challenging to stay warm during colder weather if you want to avoid turning the heating on. However, instead of turning to the best smart thermostats or the best electric blankets, why not consider changing your diet?
Digestion generates heat, and certain foods produce more warmth as they’re broken down. That means there are certain foods and ingredients that are better to eat before bed, allowing you to not only stay warmer but also enjoy a more restful night.
With this in mind, Nutritionist Toby King shared his expert recommendations with Comfy Beds, revealing the best foods to eat before bed to raise your body temperature and improve sleep quality.
1. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbohydrates that take longer to digest, helping to generate more warmth as your body processes them. They also prevent insulin spikes, which can disrupt sleep, and they contain nutrients that support the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep.
2. Dark chocolate
Eating a small piece of 70% dark chocolate before bed can help relax your body and keep you warm. Dark chocolate contains theobromine, a compound known to slightly raise body temperature. Additionally, cocoa can help maintain your body’s surface temperature, preventing you from feeling too cold during the night.
3. Oats
Oats are a classic winter staple for warming up in the morning, but enjoying a bowl before bed can also improve your sleep. As a thermogenic food, oats break down slowly, releasing heat to keep your body warm throughout the night. They’re also a natural source of melatonin, helping you fall asleep faster and enjoy a more restful night.
Read our 7 top tips on how to keep warm at night next.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
