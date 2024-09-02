Nectar vs DreamCloud: which mattress brand should I buy?

If you're looking for a mid-range best mattress, then Nectar and DreamCloud are two popular brands that are well worth investigating. Both offer high-quality, hybrid options at competitive prices. But which one is right for you? In this article, I'll compare similar models from each brand to help you decide.

Nectar are best known for their memory foam mattresses, with their flagship Nectar Memory Foam mattress being their most popular model. They also offer the Nectar Premier Mattress for those wanting a more luxurious, all-foam mattress. But more recently, they've started producing hybrid mattresses too, which combine the pressure relief of memory foam with the support and bounce of coils.

The cheapest of these is the Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress. Moving up in price are the Nectar Hybrid Mattress and, at the top end, the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress.

When it comes to DreamCloud, things are a lot simpler. Right now, this company offers only one mattress available to buy in the UK: the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress . Which, just like the Nectar hybrids, aims to combine the supportiveness of springs with the cloud-like qualities of memory foam, in a way that provides the best of both worlds.

To compare Nectar vs DreamCloud, then, we'll pit two hybrid, mattress-in-a-box models at similar prices against each other: the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress and the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Pricing

At time of writing, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress costs £949 for a single, £1,649 for a double, £1,749 for a king and £1,899 for a super king.

The Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress, meanwhile, costs £775 for a single, £925 for a double, £1,000 for a king, and £1,075 for a super king. You can also add a mattress protector for £50, or a duvet and a pair of premium pillows for an extra £126.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Verdict: Nectar. At current prices, the Nectar mattress is significantly cheaper.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Materials and construction

The Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress boasts an eight-layer design and is 13 inches deep (Image credit: Nectar)

The Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress boasts an eight-layer design, combining memory foam and individually wrapped coils, with thicker coils along its perimeter. It's 13 inches in height, includes a quilted cooling cover and is designed to minimise motion transfer. The company rates it as medium-firm, between 6 and 6.5.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, meanwhile, consists of five layers including a quilted foam and cashmere top cover, gel memory foam, a supportive innerspring layer with individually wrapped coils and Reinforced Edge support. It's medium-firm (rated 6.5) and 14 inches in height, leading our reviewer to write: "On a bed frame, it'll look like you'll be sleeping on a high-end hotel bed." (Of course, that may also mean you need to buy larger sheets).

Verdict: Dreamcloud. Both mattresses are high quality designs that benefit from premium materials and sophisticated construction, setting them apart from cheaper mattresses. But the DreamCloud is an inch taller so we'd say it just edges the Nectar here.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Comfort and feel

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress provides a cosy yet firm feel (Image credit: DreamCloud)

The Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress does a great job of providing a balance of support and comfort. Our sister site's testers found it scored highly on motion isolation and cooling qualities, although edge support was not as strong as some rivals, so that might be a consideration if you frequently roll towards the edge of your bed.

As for the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress, our reviewer found it provides a cosy yet firm feel, with good cooling properties and excellent support, especially for back sleepers. Again, though, edge support wasn't as solid as on some other hybrid mattresses. Overall, though, she concluded: "it's one of the very best I've slept on… [I] have always woken up incredibly refreshed."

Verdict: Draw. Both mattresses offer an impressive level of comfort and support for back and side sleepers. Note, though that as they both have a medium-firm feel, neither is suitable for heavier people or stomach sleepers, or anyone who generally prefers a soft mattress.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: The small print

Nectar offer a 365-night trial on all its mattresses (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to keeping customers happy, Nectar and DreamCloud score highly; both currently have a score of 4.1 on TrustPilot. And that's not surprising, because they both offer free delivery, a 365-night trial period and a forever warranty on their mattresses. Both also offer customer support via live chat and phone, from Monday-Friday 9am-5.30pm.

There doesn't seem to be any catch with the 365-night trial for either company. You simply phone any time within the 365 days, ask for a return and you'll get a full refund.

DreamCloud recommends you give the mattress at least 30 days, although doesn't insist on it. They also say the mattress must be "clean and undamaged". The only other difference seems to be that Nectar says "We’ll pick up your mattress for free, and donate it to the British Heart Foundation" while DreamCloud says "We will work with you to get the item donated or otherwise disposed-of through local organisations within your community."

Verdict: Draw. Both brands provide excellent terms and conditions, including a generous trial period with no apparent catches, so there's very little between them.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Verdict

Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid is a great mattress, but at time of writing its Nectar rival was cheaper (Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

When it comes to their top-end hybrid mattresses, comparing Nectar vs DreamCloud is pretty easy. Essentially, it comes down to one thing: price.

That's because both the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress and the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress offer excellent levels of comfort, support and cooling. Both companies offer a generous free trial, free delivery and good customer support. Ultimately, then, the best way to choose comes down to which will be kinder to your pocket. And at time of writing, that was Nectar.

Having said that, bear in mind two things. First of all, we're only comparing prices on each company's main sites, not those of third party retailers, which may be cheaper. (Although be aware you may not get the free trial if you buy in this way.) And second, mattress companies tend to discount their products frequently and without much notice, so do double check to make sure the price differential hasn't reversed since we wrote this article.