Hatch’s latest sunrise alarm clock finally has a phone-free design – and I’m obsessed

QUICK SUMMARY
Hatch has released its latest sunrise alarm clock. The new Hatch Restore 3 now has a phone-free design and better controls and sleep sounds than before.
Currently, the Hatch Restore 3 is only available in the US for $169.99.
If one of your New Years resolutions is to prioritise your sleep, then you’ll love the latest launch from Hatch. The wellness brand that specialises in sleep devices has just debuted the new Hatch Restore 3, its first phone-free device that relaxes you at night and wakes you up gently in the morning.
To start the day off right, many people are switching from smartphone alarms to wake-up lights. The best wake-up lights (which are often also called sunrise alarm clocks) can make a huge difference to your mornings. Take it from me: I use one every weekday morning and I find that I feel much more alert and refreshed when using a wake-up light compared to my phone’s alarm.
Hatch has become well known for its sunrise alarms, and now, it’s released its latest model, the Hatch Restore 3. This new sunrise alarm looks similar to previous Restore models but it’s been given one key upgrade – the Hatch Restore 3 finally has a phone-free design.
Previously with the Restore 2, you had to have your phone connected to the device to operate it. While this might not sound like an issue to some, the light that smartphones emit can actually have a negative effect on your sleep as the blue light tricks your brain into thinking you should be awake – the opposite effect that Hatch wanted to have with its devices.
Now, the Hatch Restore 3 doesn’t require a smartphone connection to work. Instead, it has four buttons dotted around the sunrise alarm so you can completely customise it. The Hatch Restore 3 still has its semi-circle design and it’s available in three neutral colours, including puffy, cocoa and greige.
The big button located on the top starts, stops and snoozes your alarm, as well as adjusts the volume. There’s also a pause button and a bedside light button which are both pretty self-explanatory, and a swap button which allows you to rotate between three Unwind routines, as well music and podcasts. There’s also an alarm toggle so you can disable the alarm for mornings that you’re away or want to sleep in.
For relaxation in the evening, the Hatch Restore 3 has over 60 sleep sounds to choose from. All the sounds have been scientifically proven to help you sleep better, and you can also choose different bedtime podcasts or ASMR noises. This can be customised in the Hatch app which has been completely redesigned and streamlined, so it has a simple, single home screen and personalised library.
As of writing, the Hatch Restore 3 is only available in the US and costs $169.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
