Should you keep the heating on low all day? An expert reveals all

As the UK heads into winter with colder-than-average temperatures, many of us will be fearing the continual rise of energy bills. With conflicting advice everywhere, it's hardly surprising that people are confused about the best way to heat their homes in a cost-effective manner without using one of the best thermostats.
One of the most hotly debated questions is whether it's more cost-effective to leave your heating on low all day or to switch it on only when needed. To get clarity on this, I spoke with Adam Clark, founder of My Local Toolbox, who shed light on the truth behind this common dilemma.
Adam explained that the notion of saving money by leaving the heating on low all day comes from the idea that maintaining a constant temperature uses less energy than repeatedly turning the system on and off. However, this actually isn't the case:
“A property’s heat loss is proportional to the temperature difference between the inside and the outside of your home. Leaving your heating on all day will mean that most of the heat is lost to the outside of the home. As a result, you’ll use more energy to maintain that consistent temperature Vs only heating your home when you feel you need to. Turning your heating on and off as required is almost always more energy efficient.”
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
