KitchenAid takes on Sage with new espresso machines – and wins with this one feature

QUICK SUMMARY
KitchenAid has launched its new espresso machine collection. Featuring three fully-automatic espresso machines, each model has multiple drinks choices, customisation settings and stunning colour displays.
The KitchenAid Espresso Collection is available now with prices starting at £1,299.
KitchenAid has just launched three new coffee machines as part of its new Espresso Collection. The fully-automatic espresso machines have plenty of coffee and customisation options and a stunning design, but it’s the plant-milk mode I’m most excited for.
While KitchenAid is best known for its colourful stand mixers, the brand has also developed its own coffee machines, including a drip coffee maker, bean grinder and Artisan espresso machine. But the new Espresso Collection is the KitchenAid’s most advanced coffee range yet, with its colour displays and multiple settings.
Taking design inspiration from the best bean to cup coffee machines, KitchenAid has stuck to a fully-automatic design and style, similar to that of high-end Sage and De’Longhi machines. Where it stands apart is its beautiful colourways which make them instantly recognisable as a KitchenAid product.
The three new espresso machines in the KitchenAid Espresso Collection are available in four colours: stainless steel, cast iron black, juniper, porcelain white. The three machines include the KF6, KF7 and KF8 with the latter being the most advanced and technical out of the three. Depending on your coffee consumption and expertise, you can pick between the beginner model (KF6), the intermediate model (KF7) and the advanced model (KF8).
The KitchenAid Espresso collection has multiple coffee options to choose from, including espresso, latte and cappuccino – the KF6 offers 15, the KF7 has 20+ and the KF8 has 40+. All three machines use a removable bean hopper to store and grind your coffee beans using the integrated conical stainless steel burr grinder.
While the KitchenAid Espresso coffee machines are described as espresso makers, they all come with Automatic Milk Frothing and Heating settings, so you can steam and froth your milk and make your own latte art. The KF8 even has its own plant-based milk mode which is catered to non-dairy alternatives like almond, soy and oat – my personal favourite feature as someone who can’t have dairy.
Another key difference between the machines are the displays and personalised settings. Regarding the latter, the KitchenAid Espresso Collection offers favourites and shortcuts so you can customise your own coffee, including temperature, milk, size and strength, and get it going quickly with a touch of the button or screen.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
As the more basic option, the KF6 has a 2.4-inch colour display and four personalised settings, while the KF7 has the same amount of personalisation but a 3.5-inch display, The KF8 is more technical with its 5-inch colour touchscreen and six favourite settings.
Compared to its other models, the KitchenAid Espresso Collection is much more advanced than its predecessors and puts it up there with the likes of Sage. Its design really sets it apart from its competitors and the three options from basic to advanced means all types of coffee drinkers can enjoy the new range.
The new KitchenAid Espresso collection is available to buy now at KitchenAid. The KF6 is priced at £1,299, the KF7 will cost £1,599 and the KF8 will set you back £1,899.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Bang & Olufsen's luxury new headphones laugh in the face of Apple's AirPods Max
The Beoplay 100 aren't afraid to boast about their luxury – with a £1299 / $1549 asking price dwarfing AirPods Max's £/$549
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Volvo EX90 review: the premium electric SUV sets a new standard
Volvo’s flagship electric SUV pushes the boundaries and provides a clean and stylish solution
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Wacaco Minipresso GR2 review: on-the-go coffee with an affordable price tag
Is the Wacaco Minipresso GR2 the best portable espresso maker?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Smeg upgrades its popular bean-to-cup coffee machine with more coffee options than before
Frothy and milky coffee fans are going to love Smeg’s new bean-to-cup coffee machine
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Jura’s new S8 coffee machine is a must-have for flavoured coffee fans
Jura upgrades its S8 coffee machine with more coffee and milk options than before
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea review: super flexible frothy coffee maker
The Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea offers up an array of coffee types and sizes with the benefit of milk frothing built in
By Rob Clymo Published
-
KitchenAid knocks $130 off best-selling Stand Mixer in 4th of July sale
The offer lasts until 20th July
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Dualit’s new espresso machine is all about the grind with its pre-infusion extraction
Dualit launches its new Espressivo Pro and the price might shock you
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 signs you need to replace your coffee machine
How to tell it’s time to replace your coffee machine, from funny tasting drinks to constant maintenance
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Jura J8 Twin review: an exceptional coffee maker for the most demanding caffeine aficionados
The Jura J8 Twin is an exceptional fully automatic coffee maker, but it's also very expensive
By Carrie Marshall Published