KitchenAid takes on Sage with new espresso machines – and wins with this one feature

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has launched its new espresso machine collection. Featuring three fully-automatic espresso machines, each model has multiple drinks choices, customisation settings and stunning colour displays. The KitchenAid Espresso Collection is available now with prices starting at £1,299.

KitchenAid has just launched three new coffee machines as part of its new Espresso Collection. The fully-automatic espresso machines have plenty of coffee and customisation options and a stunning design, but it’s the plant-milk mode I’m most excited for.

While KitchenAid is best known for its colourful stand mixers , the brand has also developed its own coffee machines, including a drip coffee maker, bean grinder and Artisan espresso machine. But the new Espresso Collection is the KitchenAid’s most advanced coffee range yet, with its colour displays and multiple settings.

Taking design inspiration from the best bean to cup coffee machines , KitchenAid has stuck to a fully-automatic design and style, similar to that of high-end Sage and De’Longhi machines. Where it stands apart is its beautiful colourways which make them instantly recognisable as a KitchenAid product.

The three new espresso machines in the KitchenAid Espresso Collection are available in four colours: stainless steel, cast iron black, juniper, porcelain white. The three machines include the KF6, KF7 and KF8 with the latter being the most advanced and technical out of the three. Depending on your coffee consumption and expertise, you can pick between the beginner model (KF6), the intermediate model (KF7) and the advanced model (KF8).

The KitchenAid Espresso collection has multiple coffee options to choose from, including espresso, latte and cappuccino – the KF6 offers 15, the KF7 has 20+ and the KF8 has 40+. All three machines use a removable bean hopper to store and grind your coffee beans using the integrated conical stainless steel burr grinder.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

While the KitchenAid Espresso coffee machines are described as espresso makers, they all come with Automatic Milk Frothing and Heating settings, so you can steam and froth your milk and make your own latte art. The KF8 even has its own plant-based milk mode which is catered to non-dairy alternatives like almond, soy and oat – my personal favourite feature as someone who can’t have dairy.

Another key difference between the machines are the displays and personalised settings. Regarding the latter, the KitchenAid Espresso Collection offers favourites and shortcuts so you can customise your own coffee, including temperature, milk, size and strength, and get it going quickly with a touch of the button or screen.

As the more basic option, the KF6 has a 2.4-inch colour display and four personalised settings, while the KF7 has the same amount of personalisation but a 3.5-inch display, The KF8 is more technical with its 5-inch colour touchscreen and six favourite settings.

Compared to its other models, the KitchenAid Espresso Collection is much more advanced than its predecessors and puts it up there with the likes of Sage. Its design really sets it apart from its competitors and the three options from basic to advanced means all types of coffee drinkers can enjoy the new range.