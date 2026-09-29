Watch out, Le Creuset – IKEA just dropped its own cast iron cookware, and it’s a fraction of the price

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched its VARDAGEN collection, featuring cookware, bakeware and dinnerware. Perfect for hosting, the IKEA VARDAGEN line-up features casserole dishes, pots and pans, utensils, mixing bowls and more.

IKEA has just launched its new VARDAGEN series, full of Le Creuset dupes that are a fraction of the price. The IKEA VARDAGEN line-up is a collection of cookware, bakeware and dinnerware designed for autumnal cooking, hosting and serving – and I can’t decide what I want the most.

IKEA is one of my go-to brands for kitchenware, especially plates, bowls and utensils. They’re affordable, stylish and high quality, and IKEA’s new VARDAGEN collection is no exception – and it’s giving Le Creuset a serious run for its money.

Within the new IKEA VARDAGEN collection is ‘traditionally designed cookware and dinnerware that is perfect for everyday use’. It covers every aspect of the kitchen you can think of, including pots and pans, griddles, utensils – like whisks, ladles, spoons and spatulas – jars, mixing bowls and more.

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The main product that caught my eye was its enamelled cast iron pots with lids . Available in sizes from 2.5 to 5-litres, the IKEA VARDAGEN pots are a mixture of wide and tall casserole dishes, that are ideal for cooking and serving all your favourite autumn meals.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Similar to Le Creuset, the IKEA VARDAGEN pots have oversized handles and accompanying lids with silver or matching-coloured knobs. The colours available include pastel spring-like pink, yellow and blue, and a matte black shade that almost makes the tall pot look like a cauldron.

Made from enamelled cast iron – like Le Creuset – the IKEA VARDAGEN pots offer even heat distribution for delicious and consistent cooking results every time. They’re also compatible with gas, cast iron, glass ceramic and induction hobs , and are oven-safe.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Autumn is my time to shine in the kitchen, and the IKEA VARDAGEN pots look like the perfect models to cook meals like stews, soups, casseroles, hotpots, and more. Prices on the VARDAGEN pots start at just £35 which is significantly cheaper than the Le Creuset versions.

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