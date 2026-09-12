It's not every day that Lidl drops an entire collection of Le Creuset dupes, but that's exactly what's happening tomorrow – and it's looking like it could be one of the retailer's most exciting kitchen launches of the year.

Sticking to the classic Le Creuset-inspired colours of red, orange and black, Lidl has a whole selection of casserole dishes, cast iron pans, griddle pans and, of course, the classic salt and pepper mills and mugs. Lidl Plus members can also get 10% off most of the items, making these already-cheap buys even more tempting.

I've listed all the products below, and they'll be landing in Lidl's middle aisle from tomorrow. However, if there's something in particular you're after, I'd recommend checking the stock checker before heading to your local store.

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