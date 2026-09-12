Lidl's cheap Le Creuset alternatives are arriving in stores tomorrow – and they're incredibly convincing
The cheapest starts at just £3.99
It's not every day that Lidl drops an entire collection of Le Creuset dupes, but that's exactly what's happening tomorrow – and it's looking like it could be one of the retailer's most exciting kitchen launches of the year.
Sticking to the classic Le Creuset-inspired colours of red, orange and black, Lidl has a whole selection of casserole dishes, cast iron pans, griddle pans and, of course, the classic salt and pepper mills and mugs. Lidl Plus members can also get 10% off most of the items, making these already-cheap buys even more tempting.
I've listed all the products below, and they'll be landing in Lidl's middle aisle from tomorrow. However, if there's something in particular you're after, I'd recommend checking the stock checker before heading to your local store.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.