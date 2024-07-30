This 5-star indoor pizza oven cooks pizzas in just 5 minutes, and it's £100 cheaper at John Lewis

Now that summer is well and truly here, many of us will be using the best pizza ovens and best barbecues over the next few weeks. There's nothing better than a bit of al fresco dining in the sunshine, and I think everyone would agree with that.

However, if you're like me, you'll still be cautious that the rain could appear at any moment. I hate to be a pessimist, but living in the South of England will do that to you. For that reason, I've always got my eye on the best indoor cooking appliances, and I've found a rather exciting one today.

The Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven is one of the best ways to turn your kitchen into a pizzeria, allowing users to cook up delicious homemade pizzas in less than five minutes. It's up there with some incredible indoor pizza ovens, including the Ooni Volt 12 and Sage The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo, and has over 100 five star reviews on the John Lewis website.

It's also currently reduced at John Lewis by £100, taking it down from £299.99 to just £199.99. Take a look:

Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven: was £299.99, now £199.99 at John Lewis (save £100)

Make multiple wood-fired style pizzas back to back, all in the comfort of your own home, in as little as five minutes with the Cuisinart indoor pizza oven.

With a temperature range from 175°C to 400°C, the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven lets you craft your preferred pizza style to perfection. Users just have to set the timer with the easy to use temperature dial, and monitor cooking through the large viewing window. Plus, the countdown timer ensures that every pizza comes out perfectly cooked every time.

With a large capacity and accurate heat retention, you can cook family-sized 12” pizzas one after the other, making it ideal for entertaining or sharing with loved ones. It also comes with a 12.5" heat-conducting pizza stone, deep dish pan, foldable pizza peel and pizza cutter.

