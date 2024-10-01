Nutribullet's new blender automatically detects ingredients – and knows exactly what to do with them

QUICK SUMMARY Nutribullet has launched a brand new product, know as the SmartSense Blender. It has a variety of smart features, including the ability to detect the ingredients in its jug and selecting the appropriate functions. It's currently only available in the US, but it's expected to come to the UK within the next few months. It's priced at $119 (about £90) and can be purchased from Amazon and Nutribullet.

Nutribullet is one of the strongest household names when it comes to the best blenders. It's a brand that prioritises innovation, developing products that continue to feature upgraded technology, and its latest launch is no exception.

It was announced this morning that Nutribullet has launched the SmartSense Blender, a full-sized blender that boasts a variety of smart features, offering advanced ease and precision for every blend. That means it can automatically detect the ingredients you've place in the jug, followed by selecting the blend mode, time and speed accordingly.

The SmartSense Blender is currently only available to buy in the US, but it's expected to come to the UK within the next few months. It's priced at $119 (about £90) and can be purchased from Amazon and Nutribullet.

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

The SmartSense Blender offers single-serve blending and full-sized functionality, featuring a smart auto cycle that senses your ingredient load and automatically adjusts its functions to deliver optimal results. The blender also features 1400 watts of power and five variable speed settings, which is the widest range we've seen on any of the best Nutribullet blenders.

It also features an intuitive interface that allows for continuous or pulse blending with any of the five speeds, and a dot-matrix display that shows speed setting, time and auto cycle function to keep track of the blending process.