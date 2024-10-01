Nutribullet's new blender automatically detects ingredients – and knows exactly what to do with them

QUICK SUMMARY
Nutribullet has launched a brand new product, know as the SmartSense Blender. It has a variety of smart features, including the ability to detect the ingredients in its jug and selecting the appropriate functions.
It's currently only available in the US, but it's expected to come to the UK within the next few months. It's priced at $119 (about £90) and can be purchased from Amazon and Nutribullet.
Nutribullet is one of the strongest household names when it comes to the best blenders. It's a brand that prioritises innovation, developing products that continue to feature upgraded technology, and its latest launch is no exception.
It was announced this morning that Nutribullet has launched the SmartSense Blender, a full-sized blender that boasts a variety of smart features, offering advanced ease and precision for every blend. That means it can automatically detect the ingredients you've place in the jug, followed by selecting the blend mode, time and speed accordingly.
The SmartSense Blender is currently only available to buy in the US, but it's expected to come to the UK within the next few months. It's priced at $119 (about £90) and can be purchased from Amazon and Nutribullet.
The SmartSense Blender offers single-serve blending and full-sized functionality, featuring a smart auto cycle that senses your ingredient load and automatically adjusts its functions to deliver optimal results. The blender also features 1400 watts of power and five variable speed settings, which is the widest range we've seen on any of the best Nutribullet blenders.
It also features an intuitive interface that allows for continuous or pulse blending with any of the five speeds, and a dot-matrix display that shows speed setting, time and auto cycle function to keep track of the blending process.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Xbox Game Pass gets one of the best combat games of recent times for free
Available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC across multiple Game Pass tiers
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You can only buy this quirky watch tomorrow – act fast if you want it!
Designed by the artist behind my favourite Mr Jones Watches piece, this is a really cool addition
By Sam Cross Published
-
Panasonic's new mini breadmaker is the perfect appliance for smaller kitchens
Panasonic has set the standard for home baking once again
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
ProCook's electric pizza oven is finally here, and it's a lot cheaper than you'd think
The ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer features 20 different functions
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
5 reasons you need a food waste disposal unit, especially if you're in the UK
They're growing in popularity...quickly
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nutribullet launches blender starter kits and smoothie fans are going to love them
Nutribullet expands its popular blenders into full starter kits for beginner smoothie makers
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I visited Smeg HQ and now need these 5 kitchen appliances in my home
A behind-the-scenes look at Smeg HQ and its latest stylish appliances
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet Portable Blender review: quality smoothies on the go
If you can’t be without your smoothies on the go, the Nutribullet Portable Blender provides a perfect high-powered portable solution
By Rob Clymo Published
-
5 luxury smart home gadgets everyone needs in their kitchen
Looking to upgrade your kitchen space? These five gadgets will help
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
5 sustainable kitchen gadgets I'd recommend on World Earth Day 2024
Looking to reduce your environmental footprint? Check out these suggestions
By Lizzie Wilmot Published