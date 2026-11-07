Le Creuset drops its Christmas collection early – but it’s this ‘hidden’ festive gem that I’m most excited about

In Summary Le Creuset has launched its Christmas collection

Le Creuset L’Étoile features star decorations on its range of bowls, plates, casserole dishes, mugs and more

Pieces in the collection are limited edition, and prices range from £19 - £350

It’s my favourite time of the year – Le Creuset has finally dropped its new Christmas collection. While it might be too early for some to talk about the ‘C’ word, the Le Creuset L’Étoile has got me excited for the season with its range of festive-inspired cookware and bakeware essentials.

Similar to last year’s Christmas collection , the L’Étoile range is full of festive-inspired cookware and bakeware. Instead of favouring holly like it did for 2025, Le Creuset has adorned its limited edition collection with winter stars, a decoration that is synonymous with the Christmas holiday.

The star decorations are displayed on the top of Le Creuset’s casserole dishes, as the centre piece of its plates, and on the side of its bowls, mugs and other accessories. As you’d expect with a Christmas collection, the L’Étoile range comes in red, white and green – or cerise, cotton and forêt as the brand calls them.

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Aside from the stars, the main difference between Le Creuset’s 2025 and 2026 Christmas collections is the green colour. This year, Le Creuset introduces its forêt colourway, a deep, forest-like emerald green that’s much richer yet brighter than the 2025 green shade.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

As someone who keeps up to date with Le Creuset, I also noticed that the L’Étoile collection has more accessories than before. This includes mini cocottes, gravy boats and its Christmas Tree pie vent, which has since gone to the top of my Christmas list.

But if I were to buy anything from Le Creuset for the Christmas season, it’d be this ‘hidden’ gem that I found in its Latest Arrivals section. While it’s not included in the main L’Étoile collection, the Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Fondue Set is the perfect festive cookware.

I don’t know how the tradition started but growing up, my family always used to have cheese fondue every Christmas Eve, so the Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Fondue Set caught my attention immediately, and made me feel very nostalgic.

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(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Available in Le Creuset’s signature volcanic orange colour, the Cast Iron Signature Fondue Set is made from enamelled cast iron, and can be used to melt cheese, chocolate and oil. It retains heat nicely for even cooking, and keeps everything nice and toasty warm for serving and sharing.

The Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Fondue Set looks almost identical to the fondue set I had as a kid, although its looped handles are a noticeable difference that make it look more like a Le Creuset casserole dish. It comes with a stainless steel crown as the lid which has divots around the inside to hold the wooden, colour-coded forks, of which the Cast Iron Signature Fondue Set comes with six.

At £315, the Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Fondue Set is something I might have to splurge on to keep with my favourite family Christmas tradition.