Braun's latest addition to the PowerBlend family is specially designed for those on the go

QUICK SUMMARY
Braun has added to its PowerBlend lineup with the launch of the new PowerBlend 7. It's a high-power kitchen blender with a bunch of features designed to help those with busy schedules.
It's available to buy from today for an RRP of £99.99/$99.95.
Braun Household has expanded its PowerBlend range with a blender designed for those with busy schedules. Alongside its innovative TriAction Technology and self-cleaning programme, the PowerBlend 7 comes with a 600ml Smoothie2Go that's ideal blending up and taking smoothies or frozen drinks on the go.
While portable blending jugs aren’t new to the best blenders, Braun’s focus on design quality and affordability makes this model an excellent choice for added convenience without compromising on performance.
The Braun PowerBlend 7 is available from Braun's online store for an RRP of £99.99/$99.95.
Featuring a 400-watt motor with speeds up to 30,000 rpm, the PowerBlend 7 boasts less power and speed than its predecessor, the PowerBlend 9. However, it introduces the PrecisionCrush blade, a new advancement that guarantees smooth, consistent blending of every ingredient. Additionally, its iTextureControl feature lets users customise drinks to their preferred consistency, with the choice between a smooth, medium or coarse texture.
As mentioned, the PowerBlend 7 is also equipped with a self cleaning programme. Users have to simply turn the dial to start the self-clean, and all the parts are easy to remove and disassemble.
Read the 8 foods you should never put in a blender before you go.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness.
