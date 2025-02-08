Herman Miller expands beyond office chairs with new stylish standing desk
Looking to upgrade your workspace? Here's the solution
QUICK SUMMARY
Herman Miller has launched the Spout Sit-to-Stand Table, a height-adjustable desk featuring a unique four-leg design with in-line motor actuators.
Available in various sizes and colours, it's priced between £2,000 and £3,000 ($2,400 to $3,400), depending on the region.
Herman Miller, renowned for its portfolio of the best office chairs, has introduced a new height-adjustable desk designed to bring elegance and quiet stability to both home and office spaces.
Unlike a lot of the best standing desks with two columns housing the motor system, the new Spout Sit-to-Stand Table boasts a unique four-leg design with in-line motor actuators, offering smooth adjustments for a seamless transition between sitting and standing.
Available in various sizes and colours, the desk can be purchased both online and in-store at Herman Miller. Availability and pricing may vary by region, with the desk expected to be priced between £2,000 and £3,000 ($2,400 to $3,400).
Practical features include under-surface cable management, magnetic clips and an optional cable tray to keep wires neatly tucked away. Thoughtfully designed accessories, like a bag hook and integrated storage drawer, also create a more personal workspace.
As mentioned, it comes in a diverse range of colours and finishes which allow it to make a bold visual statement. Buyers can choose from a neutral tabletop paired with a pop of colour, bringing instant style to a space. A walnut veneer tabletop can also be paired with a black base, or a clear-coated ash veneer top with a cocoa base.
Spout is also the first design to feature Herman Miller's Ello Power Access Solutions, a new line of DC power solutions that simplifies device charging. This means there are two USB-C ports with a maximum output of 100W per port, which then drops to 65W when both are in use.
See the 5 signs you need an ergonomic standing desk for more details.
