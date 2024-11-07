Philips BT9000 Prestige vs. Braun Beard Trimmer 7: which is the best beard trimmer?

With Movember 2024 upon us, a lot of people are going to be thinking about how to grow a beard, what kind of style to get, and other facial hair-related questions.

Anyone who has a beard knows that keeping it looking good relies heavily on having the best beard trimmer, as well as a plan for what you want the hair to look like, and an acceptance that sometimes your dream look isn't possible.

Two of the best beard trimmers on the market are the Philips BT9000 Prestige and the Braun Beard Trimmer 7, which sit at the high-end and offer tons of features ideal for growing and maintaining facial hair – for Movember and beyond.

Both have their own strengths and weaknesses, and we'll explore those below. It's worth remembering that a weakness for some people might be a strength (or at least a non-issue for others), given how different facial hair can be.

Philips BT9000 Prestige: What are the main features?

The Philips 9000 Prestige beard trimmer stands out for its premium build and precise SteelPrecision tech, and features an all-metal design that promises long-lasting performance.

The 9000 offers 30 adjustable length settings, from 0.4 mm to 10 mm, controlled through its cool precision dial. This model incorporates an adaptive motor that adjusts according to beard density, ensuring smooth and consistent trimming even with dense growth.

With up to 120 minutes of runtime after a one-hour charge, the 9000 also includes a convenient quick-charge option. Fully washable and built with a durable metal housing, it’s designed for users who value both luxury and high precision in grooming, and are willing to splash a little more cash.

As a premium option, the Philips 9000 retails for £129.99, and the lowest we've seen is £117.99 on Amazon right now. Read our full Philips BT9000 Prestige review for more details.

Braun Beard Trimmer 7: What are the main features?

The Braun Series 7 beard trimmer is designed for precision and adaptability, featuring an impressive 40 length settings that range from 0.5 mm to 20 mm.

All of these settings make it ideal for users with varied grooming needs, from close stubble to full beard styling, and its AutoSensing motor tech detects and adjusts to beard thickness, providing consistent power for an even trim.

Battery life is rated as up to 100 minutes on a one-hour charge and the Series 7 also includes a quick-charge option, which is good for those who forget to charge (myself included). The Series 7 is also fully waterproof, making it easy to clean and versatile for both wet and dry use, and it comes with a barbering tool for enhanced precision.

The Braun Trimmer 7 retails for around £80, but we've seen current deals for £54.99, including direct from Braun's website. Read our full Braun Beard Trimmer 7 review for more details.

Philips BT9000 Prestige vs. Braun Beard Trimmer 7: Which is the best?

The Braun Series 7 and the Philips 9000 Prestige are both high-performance beard trimmers, each with unique features for precision grooming, and whichever one you prefer will rest on your style and preference.

The Braun trimmer offers 40 length settings, which makes it particularly versatile for a wide range of beard styles, including longer lengths, and also features an AutoSensing motor to adapt to beard thickness.

The Philips BT9810, on the other hand, targets users who appreciate a premium build with its metal design and durable SteelPrecision technology, and offers 30 length settings adjusted via a precision dial that provides accurate control for shorter trims.

Equipped with an adaptive motor similar to Braun’s, the Philips BT9810 ensures smooth trimming across all beard types. Both models are fully washable, but Philips places a bit more emphasis on the high-end feel and exact precision for detail-focused users.

As you might have guessed, these two trimmers are both premium and compare well. Perhaps the only main difference is the Philips 9000 can deliver up to 20 minutes more per charge, with the company rating it at two hours of usage.

Philips BT9000 Prestige vs. Braun Beard Trimmer 7: verdict

Ultimately, the best beard trimmer out of the Philips BT9000 Prestige and Braun Beard Trimmer 7 will depend on your budget. The Philips costs a fair chunk of change more than the Braun trimmer, and that might make a difference. The feature lists are very comparable, and the only real difference is the Philips gets around 20 minutes more battery life, for a total of two hours.

When making a decision, it's always worth checking out other available trimmers, and we rate the Philips Series 7000 Trimmer pretty highly, too, especially if you can find one for a good deal.