I tested the new Bentley Become fragrance – a stylish exterior hides a decadent secret

In the world of luxury men's fragrances, there are all manner of different brands vying for a spot on your nightstand. Whether you like a scent from a designer brand, or something from a smaller, independent creator, there are all manner of wonderful things to wear.
One thing which is rarely associated with luxury fragrance, though, is a car brand scent. They're often cheaper and less luxurious than something from a dedicated brand. It makes sense – if you specialise in making engines and sleek bodywork, you're unlikely to also be a master in scent creation.
Still, that could all change with the latest iteration from Bentley. Designed by master perfumer Alienor Massenet, Bentley Become is the latest in a long line of fragrances from the brand. The Bentley fragrance division exists as part of the wider Lalique Group, which also covers Superdry and Brioni to name a few.
So, what's this new scent all about? Well, the main theme is boldness, with a range of intense notes designed to stand out. A base of vetiver, patchouli and sandalwood meet mid notes of juniper, myrrh and cedarwood. All of that is topped off with sweet orange, bergamot and fresh black pepper.
It sounds like a rather potent mix, but the overall wearing experience is actually much less so. On the skin, its much more fresh, without losing that lovely, woody base.
My particular highlight is a strong note of mint, which definitely comes through most powerfully. It's absolutely wonderful on the nose, with a decadent feeling that is perfect for those cold winter parties – classy, elegant, but still a little playful.
Bentley Become is currently a Harrods exclusive in the UK, meaning you can only buy the scent from there, or direct from Bentley. At £80 (approx. $100 / AU$160) for 100ml, it's quite reasonably priced, and would make a neat part of any fragrance collection.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
